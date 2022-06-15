Bolt to create up to 50 jobs and expand Dublin office with €5m investment

Estonian start-up Bolt has announced the new jobs as it launches its first Irish e-bike rental service in Sligo.

Micromobility company Bolt is investing €5m for the roll-out of its e-bike rental services across Irish cities and towns, creating up to 50 new jobs and significantly expanding its head office in Dublin.

The news comes as Bolt marks the launch of 100 e-bikes in Sligo, its first rental service in Ireland. It is now in talks with other councils to accelerate the deployment of its services across the island in line with the goals of the National Development Plan and the Climate Action Plan.

Aisling Dunne, head of public policy at Bolt Ireland, said that the country has a “persistently high” car usage with many journeys falling well below 4km, paving the way for more sustainable alternatives to have an impact.

“We have long identified Ireland as having high potential for micromobility and are really excited to back this launch in Sligo with further investment,” she said.

“This is an excellent initiative, and one that I expect will prove very popular with the Sligo community,” added Councillor Paul Taylor, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council.

The Estonian start-up founded in 2013 recently raised €628m in January, its largest funding round to date, to invest in its grocery delivery service Bolt Market.

The latest investment in Ireland is part of larger €150m commitment by founder Markus Villig to invest heavily in micromobility and expand its light vehicle fleet across Europe. Up to 2,000 bikes have been made available for deployment for this purpose.

Bolt is also keen to launch e-scooters to its operations when the legislation is in place in Ireland. The push for e-bikes and e-scooters make travel in European have the potential to make transport in Irish cities and towns much greener and move people away from private cars.

However, e-scooter regulations in Ireland won’t be in place until 2023, according to the Government’s 2022-2025 action plan for the National Sustainable Mobility Policy published in April.

