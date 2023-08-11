Bon Secours to create 60 jobs with new €25m clinical transformation project

The BonsConnect electronic health record system will create 30 jobs now, with a further 30 positions being created in September.

Private hospital network Bon Secours Health System (BSHS) has launched a new €25m clinical transformation project that will create 60 jobs in Ireland.

The project, which aims to connect the entire Bon Secours hospital network under one electronic health record (EHR) system, is being run in partnership with healthtech firm Meditech.

BSHS reportedly treats more than 300,000 patients annually across its five hospital locations in Cork, Galway, Limerick, Tralee and Dublin, as well as a care village in Cork.

The new ‘BonsConnect’ EHR system will “improve patient safety, enhance clinical care and increase operational efficiency” according to BSHS, and is part of a wider €300m national commitment by the company as part of its 2025 Strategic Plan.

According to BSHS, the BonsConnect project will create 30 jobs in the company now, with a further 30 positions to be created in September. Some of the roles currently advertised include communications manager, testing and training coordinator, project manager and junior business analyst.

As well Meditech, BSHS is partnering with Nordic, a global consultancy firm that exclusively supports healthcare systems, to carry out the project. The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

Speaking about the project, BSHS group chief executive Bill Maher said: “BonsConnect is the next step in our digital journey and will change how care is delivered at our five hospitals, including our new hospital in Limerick, due to open in 2025.

“This will lead to improved clinical decision-making, more efficient and accurate clinical documentation, and an increased level of access to the right information by the right person at the right time.”

Helen Waters, executive vice-president and chief operating officer at Meditech, said: “Our new partnership provides an extraordinary opportunity to work together and use the latest technology to drive patient-centred care, improve patient access and enhance the clinician experience while ensuring equitable access to quality care across the communities they serve.”

