Boston Scientific to create 70 new jobs in Cork with €30m investment

The medtech company will be recruiting for engineering and production roles.

Boston Scientific is investing €30m in Cork, in a move that is expected to create more than 70 new jobs over the next three years.

The manufacturer of medical devices is looking to accelerate the development of minimally invasive technologies to treat patients with cancer and peripheral arterial disease.

The R&D investment will help diversify the tech developed and manufactured at the Cork site, and the company will be hiring for engineering and production roles.

Boston Scientific’s Cork facility makes medical devices for interventional oncology, coronary artery disease, digestive disorders and severe asthma. It currently employs more than 1,200 people.

“We are delighted to be adding new quality, engineering and production capabilities to our Cork facility and contributing further to the strong medtech sector in the region,” said Sean Gayer, vice-president for operations at Boston Scientific in Cork.

The expansion is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, described the investment as further evidence of the south-west region’s “thriving medtech cluster”.

“Boston Scientific has had a strong presence in the Cork business community for nearly 25 years,” Shanahan said.

“As the company grows and expands into more therapeutic areas through internal RD&I and acquisitions, its continued investment in ongoing operations and highly skilled local talent is encouraging.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added that it would help the company “grow and develop its world-leading technologies” while providing a “real vote of confidence” in the country’s life sciences sector.

US company Boston Scientific first established an Irish base in 1994. It now employs more than 6,000 people across sites in Galway, Clonmel and Cork, and exports more than 12m medical devices each year.

It is one of the big life sciences employers in Ireland, but confirmed a small number of job cuts in Galway last year.

