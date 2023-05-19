Boston Scientific to create 400 jobs at Clonmel manufacturing site

Already hiring for many tech roles, Boston Scientific is creating the new jobs in Ireland following an €80m investment supported by IDA Ireland.

Medical device giant Boston Scientific has announced an €80m investment in its Clonmel site today (19 May), which is expected to create more than 400 new jobs in Ireland within the next three years.

With hiring already underway, the investment will go towards the expansion of the US-based company’s medtech manufacturing and R&D capabilities in Ireland.

Boston Scientific, which is celebrating the Clonmel site’s 25th anniversary today, said the investment will also increase office and manufacturing space and help the recently renovated site transition to sourcing more than 90pc of its energy from renewables.

This is part of a broader push for the company to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who is present at the celebrations today, said that Boston Scientific has been “steadily growing its footprint in Ireland for the past quarter century”.

“Ireland is a global leader in the life sciences sector, and the decision by the company to invest again in Clonmel shows real confidence in the talent and infrastructure available,” Varadkar said.

The investment was supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Boston Scientific’s site in Clonmel, Co Tipperary includes an innovation unit for metal additives used in a range of electronic components for medical technology. The site is currently hiring for positions in specialised roles within production, engineering, quality, supply chain and R&D.

“Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and R&D capabilities and also a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster as an employer of choice,” said Conor Russell, vice-president of operations at Boston Scientific.

The company said that medical devices manufactured at the Clonmel site support the treatment of more than 400,000 patients globally each year, with products aimed at heart disease, neurological disorders, kidney stones, and diseases of the pancreas, bile ducts and oesophagus.

