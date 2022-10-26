BT to grow team with the opening of new security ops centre in Belfast

BT will be hiring ‘a number of cybersecurity analysts and specialists’ for its new Belfast security centre.

Telecoms company BT is adding to its international network of cybersecurity facilities with a new centre on the island of Ireland.

BT’s new specialist security operations centre (SOC) is located at its Riverside Tower building in Belfast.

A BT spokesperson told SiliconRepublic.com that the company will be adding to its team with the opening of the new centre. “As we expand our presence in Belfast, we’ll be recruiting a number of cybersecurity analysts and specialists to new roles within the SOC.”

The team at the new Belfast centre will monitor the networks and IT infrastructures of BT Ireland customers on 24/7 basis. The centre will combine BT’s own threat intelligence with information provided by partners and government agencies to detect and analyse cyberthreats in real time.

The company’s cybersecurity specialists will use a range of advanced tools to detect cyberthreats and act before any damage is done.

Internationally, BT employs more than 3,000 cybersecurity professionals who predict and monitor security threats for clients in the public and private sectors.

Last October, it launched a security platform called Eagle-I that uses AI and automation to help detect and neutralise cyberattacks.

“Security is at the top of the agenda for many organisations, ensuring that their businesses run safely and that staff and their customers are protected,” said Peter Evans, director of commercial and wholesale, BT Ireland.

“Using a wealth of talent from local cyber experts, the BT Security Operations Centre in Belfast will help to tackle the unprecedented challenges of sophisticated cyberthreats,” he added.

“By further strengthening our capabilities on the island of Ireland, we can advise customers on how to mitigate threats and defend their networks all from a location a short distance away.”

Earlier this year, SiliconRepublic.com spoke to BT Ireland security proposition manager Dónal Munnelly about how enterprises can prepare for heightened cyber risk situations.

