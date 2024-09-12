Bunq is hiring in Ireland as part of global workforce expansion

Bunq said 17 of the new roles will be based in Ireland but added that many positions will let staff work from anywhere in the world, with more flexibility the longer they are with the company.

Dutch neobank Bunq is planning to grow its global headcount by 70pc this year and is set to hire 17 new staff for its Dublin office.

The company said it is hiring across all of its offices and is accepting remote roles as it aims to bolster its commercial functions. The jobs will be in sales and business development, product marketing, PR, affiliate marketing, user support, quality assurance and more.

Bunq aims to grow its global workforce to more than 730 by the end of 2024 and already has dozens of roles listed on its Careers page. For its Dublin office, Bunq is currently hiring for a senior product marketer, an associate business development lead, an affiliate marketer and an API business integration specialist.

The company calls itself a bank “built by digital nomads for digital nomads” and said many of these positions will let employees work from anywhere in the world, with more flexibility the longer they are with the company.

“Bunq is laser focused on making life easy for our users,” said Bunq CEO and founder Ali Niknam. “To keep our skyrocketing growth soaring, we’re looking for user-centric, entrepreneurial minds who crave growth and love a challenge.”

The neobank is expanding its team while it awaits licenses to operate in both the US and the UK. Last year, the Dutch company raised more than €100m from multiple funding rounds to continue its growth. Bunq also raised €29m this year to expand into the US and the UK.

Founded in 2012, Bunq expanded across the EU market in 2019. It soared to unicorn status in 2021 after raising €193m, the largest Series A round for a European fintech at the time. Bunq has been available in Ireland for years, but expanded its services here in 2022 with the launch of Irish international bank account numbers.

In December 2022, Bunq said it became “structurally profitable” when it reported its first quarterly profit of €2.3m.

