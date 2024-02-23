Galway’s Buymedia to create 100 jobs over four years

The announcement was made at the official opening of Galway’s new tech innovation centre, Platform94.

Advertising platform Buymedia is expanding its workforce in Galway with plans to create 100 highly skilled new roles.

Announced today (23 February) at the opening of the region’s new innovation centre, Platform94, the new roles are expected to help expand the company’s international reach and progress its AI-powered data-driven advertising technology.

The new roles will be created over the next four years and will span across several functions including engineering, software development and data science as well as sales, marketing, media and operations.

Founded in 2015 by Fergal O’Connor, Buymedia is an adtech platform that aims to democratise advertising by making data accessible and easy to use for marketing professionals.

As part of the announcement, the company also demonstrated its generative AI tools, which give users advertising planning rationale to help them justify their campaign decisions and predictive analytics that can offer actionable insights. The company was ranked the fifth fastest-growing tech company in Ireland by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Awards 2023.

Speaking at the opening of Platform94, Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD, said Buymedia’s expansion is “a testament to the huge opportunities that await this sector on a global stage”.

“The Government, through Enterprise Ireland, looks forward to continued engagement with Buymedia to support the growth of the business into the future.”

Founder and CEO O’Connor said the company’s growth plans are fuelled by a talented team, innovative technology and support from the industry and community.

“We are excited to create high-skilled jobs, expand our reach internationally and empower marketing professionals with the next generation of AI-powered data-driven advertising technology.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said Buymedia is an innovative, ambitious company that Enterprise Ireland is proud to support. “It is creating a world-renowned brand, using the latest AI advancements focusing specifically on the buoyant marketing and advertising sector and has a clear growth path for the coming years,” he said.

“This growth will support the creation of high-quality, rewarding careers in the west of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland looks forward to working with Buymedia on this journey.”

This morning, Platform94 officially opened its expanded headquarters to support the tech cluster and knowledge economy in the west of Ireland. The €5.2m extension has increased the size of its Galway City headquarters to 66,000 sq ft across four floors and will help further its goals of helping technology businesses in the west of Ireland reach their global growth ambitions.

Updated 3.28pm, 23 February 2024: This article was updated to add more details about the types of roles being created.

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.