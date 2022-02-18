Irish lab tech company’s expansion to create 10 new jobs in Tipperary

Calibration Technology Ltd has opened a new facility in Tipperary to expand its calibration services for the pharma and life sciences sectors.

Calibration Technology Ltd (CTL) is expanding its operations in Co Tipperary, a move that will create 10 new jobs in the next five years.

The company’s new 1,100 sq metre premises was opened today (18 February) in Shannonside Business Park in Birdhill. The new custom-designed facility will increase the company’s operational footprint 10-fold and will see staff numbers increase from 20 to 30.

Established in 2005, CTL became a subsidiary of German life sciences multinational Eppendorf in 2016.

From its base in Tipperary, it provides accredited calibration services for laboratory dispensing equipment. CTL calibrates Eppendorf’s pipettes, which are used by laboratories to test PCR samples for Covid-19.

CTL’s new facility incorporates two laboratories where engineers will calibrate, validate and repair all brands and models of pipettes and multi-channel pipettes including repeaters, burettes, bottle-top dispensers and micro syringes. It also calibrates analytical balances and weights.

The expansion will enable it to undertake additional repair services for Eppendorf. The company will also be able to expand beyond its current calibration and servicing of liquid-handling equipment to service sample-handling equipment. This will lead to the team growth.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, opened the company’s new facility today. He described its expansion milestone as proof of the “talent pool within the region” as CTL’s workforce “has been drawn largely from third-level colleges across the mid-west”.

Brian Kelly, CTL’s managing director, said that today was a “proud day” for him as founder of the company.

“To see a company that started out in 2005 calibrating only auto-pipettes now having a diverse product range and capability, and a customer base that includes major companies in the pharmaceutical, life science and the food processing sectors as well as government, clinical and academic laboratories, stems from an entrepreneurial drive to scale to a company of significance,” he said.

Bas Poirters, vice-president for Eppendorf’s sales in Northern Europe, added that it was “an obvious goal” for his company to expand its commercial activities in Ireland by opening the new facility.

