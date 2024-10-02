CalypsoAI to double its Irish workforce

The company is looking to expand by hiring professionals for positions in high-value engineering and data science.

AI cybersecurity company CalypsoAI has announced today (2 October) the opening of its new Dublin-based global co-headquarters, as its US co-headquarters moves to New York. The company plans to hire additional Dublin-based staff, increasing its current Irish workforce from roughly 50 to 100 professionals.

Hiring will take place throughout the next year and will focus on areas such as high-value engineering, data science, marketing, sales and operations.

CalypsoAI was founded in Silicon Valley in 2018 and in June of last year, the company established a new Dublin-based centre of excellence, announcing intentions to more than double its Irish workforce from a team of 20 to a team of 50.

Donnchadh Casey, CEO of CalypsoAI, commented on the importance of trust and security when using AI at an enterprise level, acknowledging that Dublin, with a global reputation as a hub for technological expertise, was an ideal location from which the company could address some of the “world’s biggest security challenges facing AI implementation”.

The new Dublin-based headquarters will essentially replace the centre of excellence and is expected to house the majority of CalypsoAI’s high-value R&D functions, serving as a hub for the AI community via events and opportunities to collaborate within the indigenous and international AI ecosystem.

The company received support from the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. CEO of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan welcomed the vote of confidence in Ireland’s technology space and highly skilled workforce. “These high-value jobs will contribute not only to the local economy but also foster innovation in the AI sector. I would like to wish CalypsoAI every success here in Ireland.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, TD congratulated CalypsoAI on their plans for expansion.“With the fast-paced developments in AI, the need for safe and secure access to AI is increasingly important,” he said. “I particularly welcome the highly skilled roles which will be offered in Dublin, well-suited to the talented workforce available here”.

In August of this year, Donnchadh Casey took over from founder Neil Serebryany as company CEO.

