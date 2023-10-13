Mayo is getting 25 new jobs from software firm CBE

The company designs and sells electronic point-of-sale software and is planning to expand into new markets in the Eurozone.

Retail and hospitality tech company CBE has announced the creation of 25 jobs in Mayo as part of an expansion plan.

The company plans to build on its presence in the UK and expand into new markets in the Eurozone. The jobs will be based in Claremorris in Mayo, where its headquarters is located.

CBE did not specify what tops of jobs it will be creating. The company’s Careers page currently lists openings for IT systems engineers, a section that CBE has hired for consistently based on previous job openings.

Founded in 1980, CBE designs and sells electronic point-of-sale software for the retail and hospitality sectors. The company currently supports installations across Europe, the Nordics, Canada, Australia, the Middle East and parts of Africa.

The company said it plans to expand further after conducting market research with the support of Enterprise Ireland. CBE MD Gearóid Concannon explained the company is experiencing high growth and increased demand for “all of our services”.

“Both the retail and hospitality sectors are undergoing a significant transformation, embracing innovative technology,” Concannon said.

Concannon also said innovation through research and development is “the cornerstone” of CBE. This was also highlighted by Concannon in 2016, when CBE announced the creation of 40 jobs as part of an R&D-led expansion.

Anne Lanigan, Enterprise Ireland’s divisional manager for technology and services, said the agency has been working with CBE since 1998 and has watched it grow a “strong customer base internationally”.

“Retail is a fast-moving business and the methods of payment at the point of sale are evolving continually,” Lanigan said. “CBE is at the forefront of this innovation, developing solutions to meet the ever-changing demands of their customers.

“Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale globally is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland and we look forward to working closely with CBE to optimise their full international growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs here in the west of Ireland.”

