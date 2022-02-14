Cerenovus to invest €50m in Galway site, creating 30 jobs

A Johnson & Johnson medtech company, Cerenovus creates medical devices that aim to help patients who have had a stroke.

Cerenovus is investing €50m in its Galway site over the next three years, resulting in the creation of more than 30 new jobs.

A leading developer of medical devices to treat patients who have had a stroke, Cerenovus is a medtech company that is part of Johnson & Johnson. It recently expanded its Ballybrit site in Galway, which has a workforce of more than 90 employees in specialised roles.

The expansion, funded by the investment announced today (14 February), includes a new stroke simulation laboratory as well as expanded prototype development and testing capabilities within the facility.

Michael Gilvarry, general manager of Cerenovus Galway, said that the investment will also be used to “conduct breakthrough research and push the boundaries of technology to put even better tools in the hands of physicians”.

More than 30 new specialised jobs will be created, tapping into talent from across Ireland’s medtech sector and third-level institutes. Roles currently available include a senior R&D engineer.

Cerenovus devices are focused on improving patients’ chances of avoiding stroke-related disabilities in the immediate aftermath of a stroke by simulating the underlying diseases that cause stroke and attempting to change the trajectory.

“Stroke can be a devastating event for patients and their loved ones, and recovery depends on physicians having options to treat patients effectively and efficiently in the hours after their stroke,” Gilvarry explained.

He said that Cerenovus works closely with local universities such as NUI Galway and the Galway Mayo Institute of Technology. It also hosts “leading physicians from around the world” who collaborate with the medtech company on developing devices for stroke treatment.

“The Galway site plays a significant role in Cerenovus’s global network and in developing devices to treat ischemic and haemorrhagic strokes, ultimately delivering better treatment and outcomes for patients,” added Cerenovus president Mark Dickinson.

The investment, supported by IDA Ireland, has also been used to expand the site’s office space, which now has meeting and collaboration areas to accommodate future research scaling plans.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris, TD, welcomed the announcement and Johnson & Johnson’s “continued commitment” to Ireland’s growing R&D ecosystem.

“Galway is now one of Europe’s premier medtech hubs with one of the highest concentrations of medical technology companies in Europe. New, innovative technologies and treatments like the ones that are being developed at Cerenovus will make it possible to deliver better clinical outcomes and improve the quality of life for patients,” he said.

