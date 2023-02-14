Consultancy and IT firm CGI to bring 50 jobs to Northern Ireland

CGI will have a consultancy hub in Belfast and its Northern Ireland hires will be able to avail of flexible working practices.

Canada-headquartered IT and business consulting giant CGI is planning to expand into Northern Ireland.

The firm is recruiting staff for its consulting centre which will be based in the region. A total of 50 roles are being added with 16 of these already in place.

CGI is looking for people with various experience levels for roles from graduate to senior consultant.

The hires will be able to blend remote working with in-office collaboration at the firm’s Belfast hub.

Interim CEO of Invest NI, Mel Chittock, said that the consulting team based in Northern Ireland will work alongside the firm’s global delivery network. “These are high value consulting roles and will play an important role in the CGI network.”

Chittock said that the company’s decision to move into Northern Ireland was made in 2020 during the pandemic.

“The company was impressed by the quality of our third-level education facilities, the pool of graduates from the universities and colleges and the experience of other businesses that have located here,” he said, adding that it was a “great win” for the region.

Lindsay McGranaghan, CGI VP business unit leader for Northern Ireland and Scotland said the company was happy to be “here in Northern Ireland, to bring on great talent, and to collaborate with the local universities to discuss how we can help them develop new services.”

“Our business model is different to most. Our team are the heart of our business, which is why most are shareholders, and they have the freedom to drive their careers, make decisions in the best interests of clients, take part in the continuous improvement of our company, and benefit from a job well done.”

McGranaghan added that the team’s members live and work near their clients “to provide a high level of responsiveness, partnership, and innovation.”

“We work hard to understand their needs and collaborate to meet their goals and advance their business goals.

More information on the jobs available at CGI can be found on its website.

