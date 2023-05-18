50 jobs planned at new OLED manufacturing site in Clare

OLED developer UDC has invested €10m into the facility and plans to conduct multiple expansions in the future, growing the workforce from 50 to 100.

A new manufacturing site is opening in Shannon, Co. Clare today (18 May), with plans to create 50 new jobs with future investments.

The site will manufacture organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) which are used for various digital displays. The facility is being jointly launched by Universal Display Corporation (UDC) and PPG.

UDC has invested €10m into the facility and plans to conduct multiple investments and expansions in the coming years.

There are currently 50 roles filled at the new manufacturing site, but the headcount is expected to rise to 100 in the future. The high-tech roles at the site include engineering and operational disciplines, synthetic chemists, analytical technicians and supply chain roles.

PPG currently has one job available on its Careers page for the Shannon facility, which is for an operations coordinator.

UDC president and CEO Steven V Abramson said the new facility represents a “major infrastructure investment for the future of the OLED industry”.

“The region’s great workforce talent, driven by strong education systems here in Ireland, and its commitment to innovation helped our decision process in selecting Shannon as the facility’s location,” Abramson said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with our partner PPG, as well as the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, as we continue to invent, develop and deliver state-of-the-art phosphorescent OLED materials.”

PPG has been UDC’s exclusive manufacturer of OLED emitter materials since 2000. The new site expands upon PPG’s established OLED production facilities located in the US.

The new Clare facility is expected to double the companies’ current production capacity and further diversify their global manufacturing footprint for the growing OLED market.

“Our work together in the production of OLED materials and technologies is driving sustainable innovation in the consumer electronics industry,” said PPG president and CEO Tim Knavish.

“The opening of this new facility in Shannon reflects the availability of skilled talent in Ireland’s mid-west region and our commitment to supporting the growth of the local economy.”

