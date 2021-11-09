Software company Sidero to create new 75 jobs in Athlone by 2023

The company will be hiring in the areas of multi-cloud and software development and there will be also be roles as part of Sidero’s graduate programme.

Irish IT company Sidero is planning to create 75 new jobs at its Athlone base over the next two years.

Sidero specialises in software, cloud and digital transformation and its 150 employees provide software and services to Irish and international enterprises.

New roles will primarily be in the cloud and software development sectors in response to “increasing demand” for digital transformation services, according to Sidero CEO Carmel Owens. Some of the new hires will be graduates as part of the company’s graduate programme.

Sidero’s hiring announcement comes following its €4.5m investment in the company. It plans to expand its product offering beyond software and cloud services to include a consulting division, which will offer support and specialist advice to new and existing projects.

“The creation of these new jobs will enhance Sidero’s capabilities in the fast-growing area of digital transformation,” Owens commented.

“With the need for quality technical talent at an all-time high, Sidero is also delighted to announce the launch of our new consulting services division. Our growing team will provide our customers with the skills and expertise they need at every stage of their digital transformation journeys.”

Robert Troy, TD and Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, visited Sidero’s Athlone headquarters to announce the new roles.

“Regional development is a key milestone for this Government and working with our agency Enterprise Ireland, the announcement of these new jobs will come as a further economic boost to the midlands,” Troy said.

“As the demand for digital transformation services continues to grow, it is fantastic to see a local company delivering projects to some of the most successful Irish and global organisations.”

He also praised Sidero for its commitment to “cultivating the next generation of IT workers” through its graduate programme.

Owens said the company is collaborating with the education sector to develop the next generation of engineers, developers and consultants in Ireland, while “helping to narrow the technology skills gap”. The company has strong links to local third-level institutions, including the new TU of the Shannon, and has invested more than €1m in its graduate placement programme since 2018.

Owens was also keen to emphasise the company’s culture for workers, pointing out that its location offers “key advantages for attracting and retaining the highest quality talent with lower cost of living, improved work-life balance and easier commutes”.

