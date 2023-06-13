Codec to create 65 new jobs in Ireland and open new office in London

Codec aims to have more than 460 Microsoft Cloud professionals employed by the time its London and Irish hiring plans have been completed.

Irish cloud technology consultancy company Codec is expanding its business, opening a new office in the UK and taking on staff in both Ireland and the UK.

Dublin-headquartered Codec has been in business since 1985. As well as its Dublin office, it has offices in Galway, Cork, London, Germany and Poland.

It plans to hire 65 new staff members in Ireland, with roles on offer including project managers, IT services consultants and technical support positions. Recruitment has already begun.

In the UK, its new office is situated in Paddington, London. The expansion there will enable Codec to hire around 100 more people by 2025 to further its expansion. It aims to have more than 460 Microsoft Cloud professionals employed by the time its London and Irish hiring plans have been completed. In 2022, Codec achieved Microsoft Cloud Business Applications certification.

Codec CEO Ronan Stafford said the company was continuing to “experience significant growth” in all its markets, and as a result, recruitment has become necessary.

“With this expansion, we aim to strengthen our reach domestically and internationally as we continue delivering exceptional solutions to our valued customers across the island of Ireland and the UK” Stafford added. “We are looking forward to our future, one that fosters collaboration, drives innovation, and propels us towards new success in Ireland and internationally.”

Codec’s expansion is being supported by Enterprise Ireland. Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD wished the company success for its future.

“Today’s announcement that Codec, an indigenous company, is creating 65 new high-tech, professional jobs in Dublin is exciting and very welcome. It is testament to the vision and hard work of everyone in Codec that the company has grown in recent years into a highly innovative and successful company, with numerous operations overseas,” he said.

Codec’s new London office was launched today (13 June) by Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

