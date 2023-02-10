Cognizant to create 320 jobs in Ireland primarily in life sciences division

The multinational will start its recruiting immediately, with plans to fill 100 positions by the end of 2023.

Professional services company Cognizant plans to expand its operations in Ireland with a boost aimed mainly at its life sciences division to serve its pharma clients.

The multinational plans to create 320 jobs across its Irish operations over the next three years, which will bring its workforce here to more than 1,800.

The recruitment drive is expected to begin immediately, with plans to fill 100 new positions by the end of 2023.

The jobs will span across the company’s organisation from graduate roles to experienced engineers, data science analysts and project managers, RTÉ reports.

Founded 29 years ago, Cognizant has grown into a massive professional services company with nearly 350,000 staff worldwide and major clients such as Sanofi, Pfizer and Wells Fargo.

The company claims to work for the top 30 global pharma companies, supporting them across all aspects of their value chain including manufacturing, research and development, and commercial operations.

The multinational has clients in various other sectors such as healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, banking, insurance and communications.

In 2019, Cognizant made two notable acquisitions as it expanded into Ireland. The multinational acquired Meritsoft in March that year, which is a Dublin-based financial services software company.

In June, Cognizant acquired Zenith Technologies, a Cork-based life-sciences tech company that was founded by businessman Brendan O’Regan.

Cognizant’s head of UK and Ireland Rohit Gupta said the company is growing its workforce to deliver “several large contracts” it has recently won in Ireland, the US and central Europe, The Irish Times reports.

“Ireland is an incredibly important market for us, and it has established itself as an international hub for life-science manufacturing,” Gupta said.

The company is also partnering with Irish universities to help attract new talent to the sector, RTÉ reports.

The company runs a graduate programme with some of its top pharmaceutical clients, to help graduates develop skills on manufacturing sites and Cognizant offices across Ireland.

