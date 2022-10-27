18 companies hiring cybersecurity professionals in Ireland

Ireland has a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, so there are plenty of jobs available for people with skills in this sector.

With the rise of cyberattacks and malicious online activity, pretty much every organisation needs to think about security. This is opening up plenty of opportunities for tech professionals with cybersecurity skills.

While a recent study from international cybersecurity non-profit (ICS)2 found that Ireland’s skills gap in this sector has narrowed in the past year, there is still huge demand for infosec workers across many industries.

So here are just a few companies around Ireland hiring for cybersecurity jobs right now.

Accenture

The professional services firm is hiring for several roles in Ireland that require cybersecurity skills.

These jobs include IT security dev engineer and other tech roles where knowledge of cybersecurity would be beneficial. The IT security dev engineer position is hybrid and can be filled in either Cork or Dublin.

Analog Devices

US semiconductor giant Analog Devices is looking to add people with cybersecurity skills to its growing Irish team.

Roles include senior software strategy and development manager, IT/OT systems architect and security manager.

BearingPoint

Business and tech consultancy BearingPoint has been expanding its Irish operation from its Dublin base.

It is currently recruiting for cybersecurity roles such as information security adviser and security engineer. The roles are full time and based in Dublin.

BT

Telecoms company BT recently announced it would be hiring several staff for its new Belfast-based cybersecurity ops centre.

The company is currently on the lookout for people to join its security and governance team in Ireland, and is also looking to add a sales person specialising in cybersecurity to its team.

Citi

The financial services giant has lots of career options for people with cybersecurity skills. In Ireland, it is looking for a senior application security architect lead.

Deloitte

The business consultancy is searching for DevOps talent with knowledge of security to join its team in Ireland. Vacancies include AWS DevOps engineer and Azure DevOps engineer.

Deloitte has offices in Belfast, Galway, Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

Diligent

The US-headquartered company makes software for governance, risk and compliance needs. It recently moved into a new office in Galway city and announced plans to expand its Irish team.

It is hiring an experienced staff software engineer with DevSecOps training, as well as other tech roles where cybersecurity skills would be an advantage.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity, which has offices in Dublin and Galway, has several vacancies on its security team at the moment.

It is hiring a principal cybersecurity analyst, a senior cybersecurity analyst, a principal cybersecurity penetration tester and a senior cybersecurity consultant, to name a few.

HPE

Texas-headquartered IT company Hewlett Packard Enterprise, or HPE, has offices in locations around Ireland. It is hiring for a senior cloud engineer, where cloud security experience would come in handy.

Kyndryl

The IBM spin-out company also has vacancies in Ireland for people with cloud security skills. Positions available include cloud architect and cloud architecture consultant.

The IT services and consulting company’s Irish offices are in Dublin.

Mastercard

The fintech giant has lots of open roles for people with cybersecurity skills. It is recruiting software engineers with an understanding of secure network protocols, as well as BizOps engineers and DevOps engineers.

Mastercard is also looking for a senior vulnerability analyst and a senior information security engineer.

Optum

Part of the UnitedHealth Group, health services provider Optum has offices in Letterkenny and Dublin.

The company currently has a vacancy for an associate cybersecurity analyst and an information security operations engineer.

Personio

The Munich-headquartered HR software company is recruiting in Ireland for several positions where cybersecurity skills would be an asset. These include a lead back-end engineer specialising in identity management.

PwC

Cloud security architect, cloud security senior manager and cybersecurity consultant are some of the roles currently open at PwC Ireland.

Jobs are located in Dublin or Cork in the company’s advisory line of service.

Red Hat

The open-source software company has many remote positions open for cybersecurity professionals.

In Ireland, it is seeking a security development intern to join its Waterford office. There are also a number of other tech roles where security knowledge would be an asset.

Version 1

Dublin-based IT service management company Version 1 is hiring several AWS and Microsoft Azure DevOps engineers, among other tech roles where cybersecurity skills could make applicants stand out.

The company has offices in Dublin, Belfast and Cork.

Workhuman

Among other tech roles it is currently looking to fill, Workhuman is seeking a cybersecurity professional to join its team as an IT security engineer.

Workhuman’s Irish offices are in Dublin. The HR tech specialist splits its headquarters between there and the US.

Yahoo

Yahoo is recruiting for several people to join its security team here in Ireland.

Vacancies include senior operations analyst in platform integrity, Splunk engineer, identity engineer and principal container security engineer.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.