20 companies hiring for cybersecurity roles in Ireland

Looking for a new job in cybersecurity? From Amgen to Yahoo, there are plenty of companies in Ireland hiring people with infosec skills right now.

If you have cybersecurity skills, chances are you know they are in demand at the moment. Information security is a crucial priority, not only for businesses but for individuals too.

From Belfast to Cork and from Galway to Dublin, Ireland is jam-packed with employers looking for everything from security consultants to cybersecurity architects and engineers. It’s also worth noting that while not every role has security in its title, many on this list require infosec skills in the job spec.

So, if you do have good cybersecurity knowledge and you are currently seeking a new challenge, why not check out this list of 20 companies hiring people like you around the country.

Accenture

The multinational professional services company, which specialises in IT services and consulting, is currently hiring staff with a variety of infosec skills.

Some of the roles on offer include security architect, security engineer and Oracle programme delivery lead.

Amgen

US biopharma company Amgen is on the lookout for a specialist information systems engineer. The role will be based in Dublin and candidates are expected to be proficient and enthusiastic when it comes to industry 4.0 and manufacturing.

Amgen’s two Dublin sites are in Dún Laoghaire and Santry.

Aon

The London-headquartered firm provides a range of risk, retirement and health insurance products to its global customer network.

Aon is hiring a data protection lead in Ireland at the moment. It has multiple offices across the country in Dublin, Cork, Westmeath, Clare and Galway.

Avanade

Seattle-headquartered Avanade began as a joint venture of Accenture and Microsoft, providing IT services and consulting for the Microsoft platform.

As these include security services, the company is hiring cybersecurity professionals in Ireland to fill roles such as cyber defence consultant, Ireland security lead, data protection consultant and digital identity consultant.

BT

The UK telecoms company has operations in 180 countries worldwide, including Ireland.

It is hiring a security assurance specialist at the moment, and is advertising some other roles requiring security skills such as a senior network engineer and enterprise architect.

Citi

The global banking giant has its Europe headquarters in Dublin, having first set up in Ireland in 1965. It also has an innovation lab in Dublin focused on R&D and creating products for the financial services industry.

Citi announced this week that it plans to create 300 new jobs in Ireland this year with tech roles including cybersecurity specialists. The company is hoping to add to its 2,500-strong workforce in Ireland, and is currently hiring for positions such as information security officer, security incident handler and securities and derivatives analyst.

Deloitte

Multinational Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk and tax advisory services to a customer base across 150 countries.

In Ireland, it has offices in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway. Deloitte is recruiting cybersecurity professionals for a variety of roles including cyber cloud security assistant manager and cyber cloud security consultant.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is a multinational financial services company with offices in Dublin and Galway.

The company is hiring a principal cybersecurity consultant, a cybersecurity engineer specialising in data loss prevention as well as other tech roles where infosec knowledge would be useful.

Huawei

Chinese tech giant Huawei is hiring for several roles in Ireland that require cybersecurity expertise.

These include a senior Rust programming engineer, principal Rust programming researcher and heterogeneous computing expert. All these roles are based at the company’s Irish research centre in Dublin.

Intel

The semiconductor chip giant, which is expanding in Europe, already has manufacturing operations in Kildare and an R&D centre in Shannon.

Intel is hiring for tech roles such as cloud networking software engineer, DPDK or OVS software engineer and software validation lead – all of which require infosec knowledge.

Johnson & Johnson

The pharma, medical device and consumer goods multinational is looking to hire a cyber data analytics product owner as well as a senior information security and risk manager for supply chain.

Johnson & Johnson has multiple bases around Ireland and recently announced a hiring spree at its Janssen manufacturing plant in Cork.

KPMG

The professional services firm is currently recruiting for cybersecurity roles such as cloud security manager, cyber incident response manager, cyber defence testing manager and cybersecurity architect.

KPMG’s Irish offices are located in Belfast, Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Mastercard

The financial services giant is hiring a director in cloud security, lead information security engineer, a security testing operations lead and more infosec jobs for its Irish division.

The company’s European tech hub is in Dublin and employs hundreds of people, with plans to increase this in the coming years as the facility keeps expanding.

MSD

MSD is a multinational pharmaceutical company currently hiring for several roles where infosec skills are required. These include a technical programme manager and DevSecOps lead.

MSD’s Irish sites are located in Carlow, Dublin, Tipperary, Meath and Cork.

Nitro

The California-headquartered document productivity software company has hubs in Toronto, London, Melbourne and Dublin.

Nitro hasn’t been in Ireland for as long as some of the other employers on this list, but it has been building up its Irish team for nearly a decade. At the moment it is looking to hire an operations security lead along with other engineering roles where infosec skills would be an asset.

Personio

The German-headquartered HR software company is another relatively recent arrival to Dublin’s vibrant tech scene.

It has vacancies in its engineering division at the moment which require cybersecurity and DevOps skills. Open roles include senior site reliability engineer and other back-end and front-end engineering jobs at both junior and senior levels.

PwC

The professional services firm is hiring a cybersecurity consultant to be based in Dublin or Cork.

PwC has offices all over Ireland, including in Kilkenny, Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Limerick and Waterford. It provides assurance, consulting, tax and deals advisory services to clients.

Red Hat

US software company Red Hat serves enterprises with open-source software products. It is a subsidiary of tech giant IBM.

Red Hat is currently recruiting a senior information systems auditor and a software engineer to join its managed-tenants site reliability engineering team. Both roles are remote in Ireland and require infosec skills.

Version 1

This Irish company has its headquarters in Dublin, where it is hiring DevOps engineers and a DevOps consultant. Version 1 is also hiring for DevOps roles in Belfast.

The IT service provider for the public and private sector has an office in Cork also, as well as other locations outside of Ireland.

Yahoo

The multinational tech and media company is adding people to its infosec team – nicknamed ‘the paranoids’ – in Dublin.

Open roles include platform integrity senior manager, security solutions architect, security risk architect and DevOps engineer.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.