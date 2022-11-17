Hiring: 22 companies helping to shape the future of health

Here are some companies hiring for jobs in pharma manufacturing, R&D, medical devices and much more.

Health is one of the areas where innovation is most critical, since we will all need some form of healthcare at certain points in our lives. So the life sciences, health-tech, medtech and pharma spaces are a great place to look to if you’re a techie, scientist or engineer who wants a career in an industry that will always be important.

With that in mind, here is a list of 22 companies hiring around Ireland right now.

Abbott

Pharma giant Abbott said in August that it planned to create 1,000 new jobs across two of its sites in Ireland. The jobs will be based at its planned new manufacturing facility in Kilkenny as well as its Donegal operation.

Positions open right now include TPM process engineer, manufacturing roles, technical engineering lead and automation manager.

AbbVie

The biopharma company is investing in its Cork base with plans to create around 70 new jobs

AbbVie already employs around 2,600 people at eight locations around the country, including sites in Sligo and Mayo. Open roles include strategy director of medical technology, laboratory technicians and analysts.

Alexion

Alexion, the Boston-headquartered pharmaceuticals company acquired by AstraZeneca, has facilities in Dublin and Westmeath. It announced earlier this year that it would invest €65m into scaling up its biologics manufacturing capability and expanding its Irish R&D.

Alexion is currently hiring for roles including associate director in statistical planning, QC analysts, QA specialists, technical services upstream lead and senior manager of medical coding.

Alkermes

The Dublin-headquartered biotech has a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone as well as several sites in the US.

Jobs available at Alkermes right now include senior informatics engineer, fixed terms systems analyst and IT applications administrator.

Amgen

Digital technology and innovation analyst, specialist manufacturing staff and process development inspector are some of the roles available at Amgen currently.

The US multinational biopharmaceutical company has an aseptic manufacturing facility in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

APC

The pharmaceutical manufacturing company has several vacancies on its team including a marketing campaign manager among others.

APC, which has its headquarters in Dublin, was founded in 2011 by two members of University College Dublin’s School of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is recruiting for roles such as senior scientist in downstream tech transfers and upstream tech transfers, among others.

Ireland is the base for the company’s external manufacturing global headquarters. BMS also has a biologics campus in Cruiserath.

Boston Scientific

In April, medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific said it was creating 300 new jobs in Galway over the coming years at its Ballybrit campus.

Sourcing and procurement specialist, graduate quality engineer, graduate manufacturing engineer and quality engineer are some of the open roles at the moment.

Eli Lilly

US pharma company Eli Lilly said at the beginning of the year that it planned to create 300 new jobs as part of an investment in a new manufacturing facility in Limerick.

Eli Lilly has been in Ireland for more than four decades. It is recruiting for its Cork operation also, with jobs ranging from clinical project statistician to IT financial operations associate.

Grifols

Pharma company Grifols recently said it was hiring up to 200 people as it looks to expand in Dublin. The Spanish multinational specialises in plasma-derived medicines.

Roles available at the company include maintenance automation engineer, quality compliance specialist and packaging operations technician.

Henkel

German conglomerate Henkel has a substantial manufacturing operation specialising in adhesive technologies in Ireland. The company develops flexible adhesive solutions for medical devices that enable digital healthcare to improve patient care and healing.

Open roles at Henkel right now include reliability engineer and plant supervisor at its adhesive tech plant in Dublin.

Johnson & Johnson

The pharma giant recently announced 80 new jobs for its Limerick Vision Care facility, which focuses on eye health and contact lens manufacturing.

Johnson & Johnson has several sites in Ireland, and open roles include senior automation engineer, project controls specialist and IT technical lead, as well as graduate roles.

Legato

Having opened an R&D hub in Limerick last year, Legato aims to have 200 staff by 2023.

The company develops AI and data analytics tech for the health insurance and assurance industries. Positions open at Legato include software engineer, software QA engineer and data engineer.

Medtronic

Medical manufacturing equipment company Medtronic is on the lookout for talent to join its R&D team in Galway, with jobs such as principal R&D engineer and R&D programme manager open for applications.

The company announced a hiring spree in July of this year, with plans to fill 200 roles by early next year.

MeiraGTx

Biotech company MeiraGTx is hiring for positions in engineering, QA and manufacturing and supply.

It formally opened its new gene therapy manufacturing facility in Shannon recently. The facility has the potential to create 100 jobs in its current phase – with plans to increase this to 300 over time.

MSD

Pharma giant MSD is hiring for highly skilled jobs in quality, operations, engineering, supply chain and technical support across its Irish sites.

It began construction of a new facility at its Carlow site in August to strengthen its medical manufacturing capabilities, and expects to create 100 new jobs there.

Optum

Senior software engineer, senior business intelligence developer and principal data analyst are some of the roles that Optum is hiring for at the moment.

The company provides healthcare services all over the world, and its Irish offices are in Letterkenny and Dublin.

Signify Health

The US health-tech company said in March that it planned to hire 125 people at its new base in Galway by 2024.

Roles available at the company right now include senior quality engineer and solution architect, technical recruiter. Some of these roles are hybrid.

Stryker

The medical manufacturing company specialises in products and services in orthopaedics, surgical, neurotechnology and spine.

It is headquartered in Michigan, while its Irish operations are based in sites across Cork. Roles available range from product builder to student placements for engineers and software developers.

Takeda

QC analyst in cell therapy, L&D training specialist, analytical services executive and microbiology analyst are some of the roles Takeda is hiring for in Ireland.

The Tokyo-headquartered pharma company has sites in Wicklow and Dublin.

Viatris

Pennsylvania-headquartered global healthcare company Viatris has positions available for QC analysts, QA executives, as well as a data analyst, principal respiratory scientist and technical specialist.

The jobs are based in Galway, Dublin and Cork.

Vitalograph

The medical device manufacturer said in April that it would create 200 jobs at new facilities in Clare and Limerick.

Vitalograph is looking to hire across data analysis, site support services, software engineering and QA and IT support. All roles will be filled over the next two years.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.