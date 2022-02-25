Concentrix to create 50 remote working roles with a focus on Donegal

The US tech company picked Donegal for its initial remote working recruitment drive due to the region’s talent pool and proximity to the company’s existing offices.

US tech company Concentrix aims to create 50 new remote working roles across Ireland, with an initial focus on Donegal. Recruitment has already begun, with opportunities for immediate starts available.

While roles will be fully remote and open to people located anywhere in the country, Concentrix is focusing the first phase of recruitment on Donegal.

The region is close in proximity to the company’s offices in Belfast and Derry. It also has a base in Dublin.

Concentrix also chose Donegal as a base for expansion due to the county’s “great potential”, according to Sarah McKay, VP of service delivery for Concentrix.

“With 160,000 residents and a rich pool of talented, well-educated people who we hope will want to come and join an award-winning international company like Concentrix, we are very excited about moving into Donegal and bringing new flexible employment opportunities to the county,” McKay said.

Concentrix provides customer experience tools to businesses all over the world, including more than 95 Fortune Global 500 companies.

It employs more than 4,300 people in Ireland and 270,000 worldwide.

Attending the launch of the Donegal recruitment campaign, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said: “The fact that a global company such has Concentrix has targeted Donegal for the first phase of their recruitment campaign is a testament to the education, skill and ability of the Donegal workforce.

“The fact that these 50 jobs are remote working opportunities is a clear sign that Donegal is a place to grow our remote working offering, which will in turn develop and enhance our rural communities,” he added.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said that Concentrix’s decision to target Donegal demonstrated the county’s “attractiveness as a location for investment”.

The Irish Government has been working on ways to make remote working a permanent option in post-pandemic Ireland, particularly in rural parts of the country. Varadkar recently published legislation that will give Irish workers the right to request remote working from their employer.

“Remote working will be a permanent part of life in Ireland after the pandemic, and it’s great to see Concentrix embrace this shift,” Varadkar added.

