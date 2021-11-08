Convergint to expand in Ireland with 50 new jobs

The security systems company expanded into Ireland in 2016 and now has bases in Dublin and Cork.

Security systems business Convergint is expanding its presence in Ireland, with plans to recruit more than 50 new employees over the next two years.

The company said it will be hiring across all regions of Ireland and new recruits will help it meet an increase in customer demand.

US-headquartered Convergint designs, installs and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation and audiovisual systems.

It has clients in sectors including finance, healthcare, government, education and data centres.

The $1.7bn company expanded into Ireland in 2016 and acquired Dublin-based security systems company MTS Security in 2019.

It now has a base in Dublin as well a technology centre in Cork, and said it has seen “significant growth and business momentum” throughout Ireland in recent years.

Adrian Hill, general manager for Convergint Ireland, said that when he joined in 2016, it was clear that the country held “tremendous growth and opportunity” for the company.

He added that it is now looking for “diverse talent” to join its team. On its website, Convergint is advertising for engineering roles in EMEA.

The company’s expansion is supported by IDA Ireland and the jobs announcement was welcomed by Mary Buckley, executive director at IDA.

“The decision by Convergint to create 50 new roles across all regions in Ireland is very welcome and is due to the company’s increasing global customer base in Europe, as well as a demand for its specialised services in electronic security,” she said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added that the latest expansion shows a “continued commitment to Ireland”.

Convergint, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, now has more than 6,500 employees in around 150 locations worldwide.

Those interested in new roles at Convergint in Ireland can contact adrian.hill@convergint.com.

