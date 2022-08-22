Irish fintech CreditLogic to create 30 jobs as part of growth plans

CreditLogic is expanding its team and eyeing international growth after securing a new global information security standard.

Dublin-headquartered fintech CreditLogic is creating 30 new jobs as part of its growth strategy.

The roles will be predominantly in software engineering, company co-founder and CEO Eddie Dillon told SiliconRepublic.com. There will also be jobs in data analytics and the company is looking to hire a chief operating officer.

CreditLogic is growing its headcount as it targets national and international growth. It currently employs 30 software engineers and data scientists, and is looking to double this number over the next two years.

The company was founded in 2019 by Dillon and chief technology officer Gavin Bennett. The two are former banking executives.

CreditLogic has developed a lending-as-a-service platform that enables banks to reduce the cost of acquiring and onboarding customers and issuing new mortgages. The company’s mortgage origination tech serves customers including Permanent TSB, AIB, ICS Dilosk and BCMGlobal.

Its tech is also used as part of the Irish Government’s recently launched First Home Scheme.

The company has recently secured ISO27001, a global standard for information security. This will be a key enabler for international growth, with the company hoping to accelerate digital transformation for banks in Ireland, Europe and the US.

CreditLogic has also appointed Niall Ennis as its chief financial officer and board director. Ennis is a chartered accountant with more than 30 years’ senior executive and board level experience. He previously held leadership roles at DCC Technology, Valeo Foods and KPMG Corporate Finance.

“This is a hugely exciting period for the business and Niall’s appointment bolsters our executive team and ideally positions us to capitalise on the global market opportunity,” Dillon said.

More information on the jobs available at CreditLogic can be found on its website.

