Crusoe to create 100 jobs at new European HQ in Dublin

The AI infrastructure provider intends to grow its workforce in Ireland across the next three years.

AI infrastructure company Crusoe has announced plans to establish a European base of operations in Dublin, Ireland. The move will create 100 jobs for professionals in the areas of networking, site reliability engineering, customer success and support departments.

US company Crusoe is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and was founded in 2018 by Chase Lochmiller and Cully Cavness. The platform builds AI-optimised data centres and has developed a cloud platform for AI deployment. In December of 2023, announced its first European data centre located in Iceland.

Supported by IDA Ireland, Crusoe’s European headquarters will enable the company to improve its consumer and partner relations throughout the region and it intends to fill available roles gradually throughout the next three years.

Lochmiller, who is also CEO, praised the region as an ideal location from which to establish a base of European operations, stating: “Dublin’s reputation as a world-class technology hub and its exceptional talent pool, makes it the perfect location to forge stronger connections with our European customers and partners.”

The announcement was also welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, TD who said: “The news that Crusoe AI will establish their European HQ in Dublin, with the creation of 100 jobs, is very welcome. Cloud infrastructure plays a vital role in Ireland’s digital and sustainable future by serving as both a critical enabler of AI technology and a potential catalyst for renewable energy adoption.

“This announcement is a testament to the skilled technology workforce and thriving AI innovation ecosystem here. Our National AI Strategy: ‘AI – Here for Good’, which was refreshed in November sets out the Government’s intention to harness trustworthy, person-centred AI for our collective economic and societal good. We are delighted to welcome Crusoe AI to Europe and to Ireland.”

Interested professionals can research currently available roles on the Crusoe careers page.

