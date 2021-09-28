CubeMatch’s global expansion will see jobs created in Ireland

The digital transformation consultancy will add 100 jobs across six global locations.

Ireland-headquartered consultancy CubeMatch is set to create 100 new jobs across all locations to support its continued global growth.

CubeMatch will invest €5m in this expansion, which will see its total workforce reach 350 people within the coming year.

As well as its headquarters in Dublin, CubeMatch has operations in London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Singapore and Chennai.

In this latest recruitment round, the company will be hiring junior consultants as well as experienced project managers, business analysts, scrum masters, test managers, test automation engineers, data analysts, solutions architects and business specialists.

CubeMatch specialises in consulting for the highly regulated financial services sector, advising on strategy, technology and digital transformation.

CEO Tom Melville said the company has seen organic growth recently through acquisitions.

“We are focused on our continuing growth and our understanding that change is the key challenge for businesses,” he said. “Our experience and expertise supports many business and digital change programmes and we are expanding in rapidly growing markets globally.”

CFO Jacob Koshy added: “This is an exciting time for the company and it is a great opportunity for talented people to join our growing team.”

CubeMatch’s team currently has advisers across business and digital transformation, risk and compliance, data and technology, quality assurance, managed services, business change, compliance and financial crime. Its clients include major financial services bodies such as Bank of Ireland, AIB, Ulster Bank, Rabobank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, NatWest and BNP Paribas.

This week also saw jobs announced at West, a US pharmaceutical services company, which will establish a new global finance centre in Dublin. The new shared services model will centralise the NYSE-listed company’s accounting and finance activities in Dublin and its headquarters in Exton, Pennsylvania.

