CubeMatch to create 50 jobs globally from new European HQ in Dublin

CubeMatch’s new European head office in Dublin has facilities to support a hybrid working model.

Irish consultancy firm CubeMatch plans to create 50 new jobs internationally after establishing its new European head office in Dublin’s Capel Building.

CubeMatch’s consultancy business specialises in financial services and global transformation. It has operations in Dublin, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Chennai.

With its new Dublin head office, the company aims to establish a management decision-making centre in Europe. On the back of this, it will recruit an additional 50 high-level positions on top of the 100 jobs announced in 2021.

The new Dublin facility will support a hybrid model of working for employees.

It will include team-working spaces, hotdesks that workers can book through an app, social spaces and rooms equipped with technology for video conferencing with remote-working colleagues and customers. The office will also host business operations and high-tech communications and meeting rooms.

Tom Melville, CEO of CubeMatch said: “Dublin is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our European customers. It is also central to CubeMatch leading business and digital transformation while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide.”

Founded in 2010, the company has grown its operations in Ireland and internationally organically and through a series of acquisitions.

CubeMatch has hired for 60 new jobs since September 2021 across all its locations to serve its international clients.

The positions filled include junior consultants, experienced project managers, business analysts, scrum masters, test managers, test automation engineers, data analysts, solution architects and business specialists.

CubeMatch said last year that it would invest €5m in its operations to bring its total workforce up to 350 people.

The company’s clients include Bank of Ireland, AIB, Ulster Bank, Rabobank, ABN AMRO, BCMGlobal, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, NatWest, BNP Paribas, Mizuho Bank and UBS.

