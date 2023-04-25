Cybersecurity firm CWSI to create 50 jobs over three years

CWSI aims to grow across Europe and is looking for new hires in software development, cybersecurity, engineering, sales and more.

Irish mobile and cloud security provider CWSI plans to grow its team by 50 in the next three years in a bid to double its user base.

The company said 20 of these roles are available immediately, with 10 currently listed on its Careers page. The majority of currently listed roles are abroad.

CWSI estimates that roughly half of the roles will be across Ireland and the UK, while half will be based in Benelux (Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg).

The Dublin-headquartered company said it will be looking for new hires in software development, cybersecurity, engineering, sales, operations and management.

The company is focused on growing in its five key markets, which are Ireland, the UK and Benelux. CWSI said it is also considering expanding into other European countries through acquisitions.

Founded in 2010, CWSI focuses on mobile and cloud security, providing consulting, professional services and managed services to organisations across a wide range of sectors.

CWSI forecasts revenue growth of 30pc this year and aims to grow its user base to 1m by 2025. CWSI CEO Ronan Murphy said the company has set itself a “challenging but achievable target” and that the company is entering its “next chapter” of growth.

“In response to growing demand among our customers for innovative solutions that support the modern workplace, we will leverage our enhanced expertise in mobile and security along with our growing channel and geographical reach,” Murphy said.

“This will allow us to deliver the highest levels of service to our expanding customer base while securing the digital experience for their employees.”

The company began its expansion plans last year, with multiple acquisitions and a €21m boost in growth capital led by private equity fund Castlegate Investments.

In April 2022, CWSI acquired Dutch mobile security company Blaud to combine the two company’s expertise in this sector. Last July, CWSI announced its acquisition of Mobco, a Belgian business that provides workplaces with integrated hardware, software and services.

“Our recent acquisitions have quickly proven to be a perfect fit for our business and customers,” Murphy said.

