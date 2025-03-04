11 companies you’ll see at Ireland’s Cybersecurity Career Fair

Those looking to begin a career in cybersecurity will meet several potential employers at Ireland’s first dedicated career fair for cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity remains a vital area of technology that requires many skilled professionals to fill the ongoing talent gap.

A 2022 report indicated that while Ireland is closing its cybersecurity skills gap, it still required thousands more workers in the industry to address the needs. Add to that, the evolving threat landscape and the need to find top talent for the sector becomes more important than ever.

With this in mind, Cyber Ireland in conjunction with Cyber Futures is hosting Ireland’s first career fair dedicated specifically to cybersecurity at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork campus tomorrow (5 March).

The organisation hopes to have 500 students in attendance, comprising third and fourth-year students as well postgraduate students from University of Limerick, Technological University Dublin, MTU and South East Technological University.

Cyber Ireland’s European partner, the European Cybersecurity Organisation (ECSO), is participating in the event as part of its Road2Cyber initiative. ECSO also runs Women4Cyber, which has 31 chapters across Europe. The Ireland chapter has recently been approved for membership and will be officially launched at the careers fair.

At the event, students will get to meet members of Cyber Ireland, Road2Cyber, the MTU Careers Office and CyberSkills, which offers courses for those interested in cybersecurity.

The event will also allow companies on the hunt for cybersecurity talent to meet students, showcase their open roles and talk about the opportunities within the industry, as well as specialist recruitment company Berkley Group. Below are the other companies that will be at the Cybersecurity Career Fair.

BlueVoyant

US-based cybersecurity company BlueVoyant has more than 1,000 customers across more than 45 countries and was named Microsoft’s Worldwide Security Partner of the Year last year.

The company has just opened its first permanent office in Ireland in the form of a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Cork and plans to grow its headcount in the region.

ESentire

ESentire provides managed risk, detection and incident response services, with locations in Canada, the US, the UK and Ireland.

The company’s Cork operation recently celebrated 10 years in Cork with a team of more than 50 at its international headquarters and SOC.

ESET

Antivirus and internet security company ESET provides a range of cybersecurity software products and services to secure businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers from digital threats.

ESET Ireland is based in Wexford and works with a network of several hundred partners across Ireland.

JRI America

Fintech security player JRI America is a subsidiary of Japanese industrial and financial giant Japan Research Institute and has a strong presence in Ireland.

Having set up shop in Tralee, Co Kerry in 2011, the company announced an expansion to its Tralee technology centre in 2019, creating a security operations centre (SOC) and expanding its team.

McKesson

Healthcare company McKesson distributes pharma products and provides health technology, medical supplies, and health management tools.

McKesson Cork is the company’s first Enterprise Tech Hub outside the US, making it a key location for the company’s cybersecurity, software development, cloud business intelligence, end-user and software distribution services.

National Cyber Security Centre

Having been founded in 2011 by the Irish Government, Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre is responsible for advising and informing Government IT and Critical National Infrastructure providers of current threats and vulnerabilities.

The NCSC encompasses the State’s national computer security incident response team (CSIRT-IE), an internationally accredited response team. In 2021, it announced expansion plans, which included the creation of new roles.

Northern Trust

Financial services giant Northern Trust has a strong presence in Ireland, with its 25th anniversary coming up at the end of this year.

As one of the largest providers of fund administration and custody services in Ireland, the company employs more than 1,600 workers between its Dublin and Limerick offices.

Qualcomm

California-headquartered company Qualcomm first established its presence in Cork in 2013. In the years since, it has invested heavily in its Irish sites, including its subsidiary, QT Technologies Ireland.

In 2020, Qualcomm announced plans to invest €78m to develop the Cork R&D facility and in 2023, the company expanded its R&D facility in Cork city with a $127m investment.

State Street

Financial services firm State Street has been in Ireland for nearly 30 years. Globally, it provides investment servicing, investment management, investment research and trading services to institutional investors worldwide

In 2021, the company announced a new global cybersecurity and technology unit in Kilkenny, staffed by a specialist team to provide technology infrastructure and cybersecurity services for State Street’s global operations.

Sun Life

Financial services multinational Sun Life is primarily a life insurance company with offices in Canada, the US, UK, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines as well as Ireland.

The company originally opened its Waterford office in 1998 and in 2022, it spent €6m renovating the site with plans to grow its tech team, with information security roles among the new jobs.

UKG

HR, payroll and workforce management solutions provider Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) first gained a presence in Kilkenny in 2023 by acquiring CluneTech’s subsidiary Immedis, a payroll technology provider.

In September last year, the company announced plans to hire around 200 workers for its new global operations hub in Kilkenny with roles spanning several areas including cybersecurity.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.