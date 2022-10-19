Irish fintech start-up Dimply is on track to create 20 new jobs

New jobs will be filled on a rolling basis over the next 18 months, according to Dimply’s head of talent, with a focus on growing its product team.

Irish fintech Dimply is plotting expansion and plans to create 20 new jobs over the next 18 months.

The start-up was founded in 2020 by Alan Quinlan, Colm McLoughlin and Johnny Kane. Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, Quinlan said the company already employs around 15 people, with that number growing gradually, albeit steadily.

He added that the hiring plans come on the back of Dimply’s recent funding success, as well as a series of large clients coming on board.

The Business Post recently reported that the fintech raised €1m over recent months, bringing its total funding to date to more than €3m. Its backers include Hostelworld founder Ray Nolan, as well as Delta Partners, Enterprise Ireland and several angel investors.

Dimply helps financial services companies build customer engagement. It uses AI-driven behavioural personalisation to develop what it describes as an “intelligent experience and engagement platform”.

In terms of recruitment, the start-up is mostly centring its efforts around product.

Eoin O’Shea, head of talent at Dimply, told SiliconRepublic.com that the company has recently brought on several front-end developers, and will be looking to hire back-end developers and product designers.

“We’re a real product-first company, so our product designers are quite strong in terms of what we actually do. So, bulking up our capacity there is probably always going to be one of our priorities,” he said, adding that other teams will be expanded as the business continues to scale.

The company operates on a remote-first model, with Quinlan and O’Shea saying that they are hiring from anywhere in Ireland and further afield.

Currently, the Dimply team has a presence in six different countries including Australia. Its Irish offices are in Dublin’s Dogpatch Labs, while it also has a hub in Brighton in the UK.

“It’s nice to have a geographically dispersed team, but it’s also nice to be able to get together up in Dublin whenever we can,” said O’Shea.

Dimply is keen to focus on building a diverse team, with Quinlan observing that he has seen a “bit more diversity in the candidate pool” over the past few months.

“The more diverse your team, the more diverse your product will be,” O’Shea agreed.

They also plan on being careful when adding new team members, with O’Shea pointing out that “the dynamics of a team changes with every person who joins”.

“People always ask me what’s the culture like in a small team. Every one person that joins, the culture changes. Every voice adds a new element to the culture. So, it’s about getting that balance right.”

