Donegal’s 3D Issue to create 24 jobs after raising Furthr funding

3D issue is growing its teams in design, software development, sales and marketing as it looks to expand into new markets and boost its product development.

Digital publishing company 3D Issue is planning to grow its team after securing €750,000 of fresh funding.

The funding round involved Furthr VC and the Western Development Commission (WDC), which both invested €375,000 into the company.

3D Issue plans to use this funding to expand its team from 16 to 40 by the end of 2023. The company said these new roles will be in design, software development, sales and marketing.

Most of the roles will be based in Donegal with remote working options available, while some sales and marketing roles will be located in 3D Issue’s key markets such as the US and the UK.

The new funding will also be used to expand into both existing and new markets, while facilitating product development and innovation for the company.

Established by CEO Paul McNulty in in 2007, 3D Issue is a technology company specialising in content experience tools for the development of digital publications.

The Donegal-based company has expanded its client base to more than 44 countries. It has worked with more than 1,500 clients to date including Mercedes, Sony, NASA, Mensa, McGraw Hill, Haymarket and Procter & Gamble.

3D Issue adapted its working style when the Covid-19 pandemic began, when it switched to a four-day work week for its staff.

Last year, the company launched Experios, a multi-level drag and drop content-building platform. Experios lets companies add their style guide to the platform and allows marketers to quickly add their own custom templates.

With the new funding, 3D Issue expects to grow its revenue from €1m to €6m over the next three years.

“We have an established base of extremely large international enterprise customers and the launch of Experios will be significant in helping us to increase our revenues through existing business, as well as new opportunities,” McNulty said.

The investors

Known until recently as DBIC Ventures, Furthr VC is the venture arm of Irish organisation Furthr which helps start-ups and scale-ups to grow.

Its funding into 3D Issue came from its latest €32m seed fund, backed by leading Irish technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and Enterprise Ireland. This seed and early-stage fund raised an initial amount of €23m in 2019.

Furthr said it is on track to invest in up to 30 globally scalable Irish software and medical device start-ups by 2024.

“The team in Furthr VC has guided us on our growth journey, offering advice and helping us to identify the right candidates to fill key positions in the business,” McNulty said.

The WDC is a State agency established to foster the economic and social development of Ireland’s western counties. More than 35pc of its its Western Investment Fund has gone to medtech start-ups, with 38 projects supported between 2001 and 2020.

“3D Issue has demonstrated global ambition from Ireland’s Atlantic Coast and our team are delighted to support their journey as they scale up the operation and grow their staff numbers,” WDC CEO Tomás Ó Síocháin said.

