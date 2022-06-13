Dublin tech firm Triangle hiring for more than 10 new roles

Triangle is creating new jobs in response to growth in its managed service, cyber recovery and mobility businesses.

Triangle, a Dublin-based ICT services provider, is expanding its team. The company recently filled 10 new positions and plans to hire more than 10 new staff by this September.

The new positions include service architects, service managers, technical support personnel and business development executives.

Triangle’s services cover virtualisation, cloud computing and server consolidation, with partners including VMware, IBM and Cisco. It has clients in Ireland including ESB, Aviva and Musgrave, and has also extended its offerings overseas.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Ballsbridge. It acquired communications company Kerna in 2018, bringing its total headcount at the time to more than 100.

In 2019, Triangle was recognised at the Tech Excellence Awards for a project with ESB. It helped the energy supplier develop a cloud management platform to organise its virtual machines, databases, applications and security more efficiently.

It is now creating new jobs in response to growth in its managed service, cyber recovery and mobility businesses.

Triangle operations director Miriam Byrne said the company has seen “another year of rapid growth”, with a demand for specialised managed services in critical areas within enterprise environments. Byrne also said there has been significant growth in enterprise mobility.

“The way people work has changed significantly,” she added. “Mobility has been the central theme of this change, with businesses across the globe embracing remote and flexible work styles at an unprecedented speed and scale.

“This brings the benefit of expertise and innovation while facilitating agility and ownership within our customers’ businesses.”

The tech services company revealed in 2021 that it had plans to expand its team further.

Later in the year, Triangle said it was preparing for its next phase of growth after undergoing a management buyout. By this stage, the company’s annual turnover had reached more than €26m.

“The growth of the company is a great achievement for us and is testament to the hard work of the team at Triangle,” Byrne said. “We drive innovation that helps our clients meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world.”

