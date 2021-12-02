Dublin-based &Open to create 100 new jobs by end of 2022

&Open, which recently raised $7.2m in funding, has seen demand for its gifting services skyrocket over the past year.

Online gifting platform &Open will create more than 100 new jobs over the next year to facilitate further expansion into Europe and the US. The Dublin-headquartered company aims to have a total headcount of 160 by the end of 2022.

The new roles will mostly be focused in the areas of product, engineering, sales, customer success and operations. While most of its existing team is based in Dublin, &Open said it is equipped to hire fully remote employees.

The software-as-a-service business was founded in 2017 by Jonathan Legge, Ciara Flood and Mark Legge, who have backgrounds in fashion, design and business.

&Open’s global platform allows clients to send physical and digital gifts at scale, with the aim of encouraging customer loyalty or employee engagement through gifting. Some of the start-up’s high-profile clients include Airbnb, Intercom, Reebok and Spotify.

Earlier this year, it raised $7.2m in a new round of funding to expand its team and further scale its platform.

According to CEO and co-founder Jonathan Legge, &Open is now growing its staff numbers in line with client demands. “In 2022, we aim to further expand our product offering while continuing to establish partnerships with leading, global brands,” he said.

“The key to our success will be attracting the best talent possible – people who are committed to our mission of helping clients connect with their customers through sending tailored gifts on a global scale.”

Legge said that all new team members would have the flexibility to work from the company’s Dublin headquarters or from home. He and buying director Flood are both based in Dublin, while logistics director Mark Legge splits his time between Lisbon and Dublin.

The company recently hired former Google, Facebook and Pinterest executive Adele Cooper as chief revenue officer. She will oversee the company’s growth strategy over the next few years.

&Open has already experienced a period of strong growth over the past year as businesses shifted to remote operations and looked to engage with customers and employees. The number of gifts sent per week from its platform increased from 3,500 to 35,000 across a six-month period.

To find out more about careers at &Open, see its website.

