Irish e-commerce player ESW to create 500 new jobs by 2024

ESW, formerly eShopWorld, will grow its headcount to over 1,100 to cope with demand for its e-commerce services, as well as its planned growth.

Irish e-commerce company ESW is to create 500 new jobs over the next three years, expanding its headcount to more than 1,100 people.

The announcement by ESW, formerly known as eShopWorld, comes as the company forecasts significant future expansion and growth. It intends to grow its revenues to $5bn over the next five years. It is already on track to report revenues of $1.5bn for this year.

To achieve its growth goals, the company is investing heavily in its R&D, technology and data analytics areas. The Dublin-headquartered company currently employs more than 600 people.

It serves customers in more than 200 different countries, connecting them with major global brands such as Nike and Gucci. Its international offices include London, Amsterdam, New York and Singapore.

Last October, the company created 160 new jobs to cope with the growing demand for e-commercial services across the globe. Profit before tax in 2020 increased by 400pc, thanks to the expansion of the e-commerce market during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, international shipping provider Asendia became the sole owner of the company. Asendia, a joint venture between La Poste Group and Swiss Post, was a majority shareholder since 2017.

Tommy Kelly, CEO at ESW said he “could not be more proud” of ESW’s team during 2020. Since then, he said, the company has “successfully recruited and onboarded over 200 additional roles” with most of its colleagues moving to remote working.

“Our solutions have enabled many of the world’s leading brands and retailers to accelerate growth and to meet consumer demand despite lockdowns and restrictions,” Kelly added.

He claimed that the company’s growth targets were “ambitious but achievable”. Kelly said that sustainability was also a very important principle for the company. Since 2016, the wider group has been mostly carbon neutral for transportation (excluding the last mile) within Europe and transports originating from Europe to other continents. Since 2021, this has been extended to all international transports worldwide.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.