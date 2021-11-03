New company Eir Evo to create 40 jobs with more to be announced soon

Eir Evo was formed following the merger of Eir Business and Evros. It will provide a range of services such as cyber security and cloud technologies.

New company Eir Evo has said it plans to create 40 new highly skilled tech and IT roles. The company was formed following the merger of telecoms company Eir Business and IT services provider Evros Technology Group.

Eir Evo currently has around 600 employees between both businesses. The two companies have staff based all over Ireland and New Zealand.

It is looking for an additional 40 people to expand its workforce across the island of Ireland. Positions are available in IT security, cloud services and software development. There will be additional roles added in the coming months.

According to Martin Wells, MD of Eir Evo, “Irish businesses today need the power to evolve, to be more agile and flexible in how and where they do business. Eir Evo will drive technical freedom for our customers, not just by leveraging the latest technologies but through bespoke, intelligent implementation.”

Wells added that the newly merged company would “leverage the best of both” businesses for the “benefit of the Irish marketplace, across the whole island.”

“Our work matters to us and to thousands of organisations across Ireland. We want people to join our team who share this vision of elevating Irish businesses and giving them the power to adapt, grow and evolve,” Wells said.

Eir Evo will provide end-to-end service delivery, as well as an expanded portfolio of services, including voice and collaboration, cyber security, networking and cloud technologies and managed services.

The company will remain part of the wider Eir Group serving its 2m customers. It has formed a new leadership team, boasting key personnel from both Eir Business and Evros.

Eir acquired Evros earlier this year in an €80m deal as part of its ambitious Irish development plan. At the time, Wells, who was then managing director of Eir Business, hinted that the deal would create “Ireland’s largest Tier 1 telecoms and ICT provider”, serving SMEs, enterprise and Government organisations across the country.

