40 new jobs for the Gaeltacht as ÉireComposites secures major contract

Following an aerospace manufacturing contract win, the Galway company will grow to a workforce of 100.

ÉireComposites will create 40 new jobs over the next three years at its facility in Indreabhán, Co Galway.

The Connemara company secured a multimillion-euro contract with Spirit AeroSystems, a major aircraft manufacturer, which will support this growth. Under this deal, ÉireComposites will manufacture structural components and conduct testing for aircraft such as the Bombardier Global 6500 Business Jet and the Airbus A220.

This win for the Irish company will also bolster support for its existing staff of 60 people.

ÉireComposites operates an accredited manufacturing and testing facility for the design, manufacture and testing of lightweight, high-performance, fibre-reinforced composite materials.

In another recent contract win, it was selected to design and manufacture three carbon-fibre stray light baffles for a European Space Agency satellite. These components will prevent out-of-field stray light from reaching the lenses of the Altius satellite’s optical instruments after it launches into space in 2023.

The company has also teamed up with fellow Irish business Manna and researchers at NUI Galway on a drone delivery project. ÉireComposites will coordinate the project, working alongside NUI Galway to develop manufacturing and automation technologies for high-volume manufacturing and testing of drones.

Speaking about its latest announcement, CEO Tom Flanagan said the company’s continued work with Spirit AeroSystems is a positive sign for Irish manufacturing in a challenging landscape.

“Today’s announcement of the continuation and expansion of the relationship between ÉireComposites and Spirit AeroSystems is hugely significant, not only as a sign of confidence of the work of Irish suppliers post-Brexit but the massive role our company will play in the future of air travel,” he said.

Flanagan praised his “loyal and skilled workforce” for this latest achievement, and thanked Government agencies Údarás na Gaeltachta and Enterprise Ireland for their support.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is responsible for economic development in the Gaeltacht, the Irish-speaking regions of Ireland. Following the announcement, Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh highlighted the Galway region’s attractiveness for workers.

“Rural Ireland is the perfect base from which to be connected with the world while enjoying world-class work-life balance,” he said. “ÉireComposites is one of our many successful client companies who have shown that innovation and creativity do not always occur in urban areas. The expanse of space in the Gaeltacht clearly inspires the workforce here.”

Minister for Tourism and Culture Catherine Martin, TD, added that this latest announcement from ÉireComposites “shows that the highest quality of employment is available in the Gaeltacht while participating in global projects”.

Jack Chambers, TD, the Minister of State responsible for the Gaeltacht, echoed the comment that this brings high-quality employment to the Gaeltacht.

“I am delighted to welcome the new jobs being created in the Gaeltacht but also commend the ability of ÉireComposites and other innovative Gaeltacht companies to win significant international high value contracts,” he said.

“It shows that the Gaeltacht can compete on a global stage if the appropriate supports, talent and infrastructure are made available.”

