Energy trading firm ElectroRoute to hire 50 in Ireland and Japan

ElectroRoute was acquired earlier this year by Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation, which provided it with €300m in growth funding.

ElectroRoute, an Irish energy trading company owned by Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan, is expanding its operations.

It is adding 50 people to its teams in Japan and Ireland, with the majority of roles to be based in Japan. There will be several tech roles included in the hiring plans, as well as financial and trading roles.

ElectroRoute has already hired 25 new Irish staff in the past year. It plans to have these 50 roles in place by 2025.

The company is registered in Donegal and operated out of Dublin. It was acquired by Mitsubishi in July of this year, and the Japanese conglomerate has provided it with €300m in funding over the past year.

ElectroRoute has long signalled its intentions to tap into the Japanese market, with founding director Eamonn O’Donoghue relocating to Tokyo in 2020 to take up the role of head of ElectroRoute Japan. A year later, the company announced its first major contract in the Japanese energy market.

ElectroRoute began operating in 2011 and now employs more than 90 energy professionals in Ireland, the UK, Europe and Japan.

It is a renewables-focused energy trading and services company. As well as its AI-powered platform and machine learning forecasting capability, its Dublin operation is the base for its trading team who work to manage the portfolios of more than 400 different solar generation sites.

ElectroRoute CEO and co-founder Ronan Doherty said the team is very excited to be growing its presence in “the fast-growing Japanese market”.

“The country has shown admirable commitment to the green transition and has been investing heavily in renewables. It has set itself challenging yet achievable targets which will require international expertise such as ours to accomplish, so furthering our expansion into Japan and growing our team there was a natural progression for us.”

O’Donoghue added that leading ElectroRoute’s expansion into the Japanese market has been a “unique and rewarding challenge”.

“Japan is the world’s third-largest economy and has a particularly interesting energy market in that it deregulated later than Europe. This, coupled with its ambitious renewables targets, means that ElectroRoute can make a valuable contribution and I am looking forward to leading our expanding team through that process.”

More information on working at ElectroRoute is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.