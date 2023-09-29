Energywise Ireland opens new Cork offices and creates 100 jobs

Energywise Ireland has come a long way since starting out as a family business in 2009. Today, the company has more than 90 employees across its premises in Cork and Kerry.

Energywise Ireland, a green energy solutions provider based in Cork, is creating 100 new jobs in Munster over the next two years, more than doubling its current headcount in the region.

Tánaiste Mícheál Martin, TD, launched today (29 September) Energywise Ireland’s new offices and showroom in the Hollymount Industrial Estate in Cork.

Registered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the new ‘One Stop Shop’ showroom will offer customers a complete range of energy upgrades for their homes.

Energywise Ireland designs, supplies and installs renewable solutions such as solar panels, EV chargers and air-to-water heat pumps, for domestic and commercial customers.

The new jobs spread across the Munster region will range from roles such as administration staff and engineers to carpenters, fitters, installers, plumbers, roofers and electricians. Energywise already employs 90 people at its premises in Cork and in Ballyduff in Co Kerry.

“Ireland’s ambitious Climate Action Plan targets a 51pc reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and services provided by companies like Energywise Ireland go a long way in helping us to achieve this goal,” Martin said at the launch.

“I welcome the company’s plans to create 100 skilled jobs in the Munster region, and their commitment to helping home and business owners lower their carbon footprint and achieve greater energy independence.”

Energywise Ireland has come a long way since starting out as a family business in 2009. Two years ago, the company purchased two buildings in Hollymount Industrial Estate to house its offices and showroom.

CEO Berth Sheehy said that the company has reached a “significant milestone” by becoming an SEAI-registered ‘One Stop Shop’, which “reaffirms Energywise Ireland’s dedication to advancing sustainable practices”.

“The new showroom serves as a dynamic hub for homeowners, providing them with an immersive experience to embark on their journey towards a renewable, efficient and comfortable future,” Sheehy added.

