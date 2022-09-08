EnerMech to create 170 jobs at new Athlone facility

EnerMech already employs more than 110 people in Athlone, where it has had a base for a year, and will be recruiting for specialist engineering roles.

Scottish company EnerMech has opened a new facility in Ireland with plans to create up to 170 jobs over the next three years. The jobs will mostly be specialist engineering roles.

EnerMech has operations all over the world including in the UK, US, Australia, Malaysia, China, India, Singapore, South Korea, South America and South Africa.

The company provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors. Founded in 2008, it was acquired by global asset manager The Carlyle Group in 2018.

EnerMech is investing €9.2m in its Irish expansion. The company already employs more than 110 people locally and plans to add another 60 full-time roles in the near future.

It has had a presence in IDA Ireland’s Business and Technology Park in Athlone, Co Westmeath, for a year. It has been delivering several services from that base, including contributing to a semiconductor project led by a major North American company.

Christian Brown, CEO of EnerMech, said: “Our new facility opens a number of doors for us as we look to deliver more projects from this base as well as build on our existing work across a diverse mix of end markets.”

EnerMech’s new facility will be key to its planned expansion in the energy and renewables sectors. The building is home to the company’s first ISO-certified cleanroom, which will support high-purity welding and pipework manufacture, a key element in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical and food industries.

EnerMech’s Irish expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary, TD, said that EnerMech’s new facility in Athlone is “well positioned to serve the thriving engineering, biopharma and medtech clusters in the region and beyond”.

“These roles, across a range of specialist engineering disciplines, will provide a fantastic opportunity for the highly skilled and talented workforce our country has to offer.”

