Irish-owned telecoms company Entegro to hold national recruitment roadshow

Entegro will be recruiting personnel with all levels of experience for roles ranging from fibre design engineers to field technicians.

Kilkenny-headquartered international telecoms company Entegro is running its “biggest recruitment drive to date” in late October.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates who want to join a dynamic industry, develop new skills and play their part in building digital networks for future generations,” said CEO Jim Doyle.

Entegro is currently involved in a range of infrastructure projects with the likes of National Broadband Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland, SIRO and Cityfibre as well as Fibrus, Lumen, Ciena, Voneus, Jurassic Fibre and E-Net.

The company is looking to add to its team to support these projects. Overall, its fixed network services contracts are worth more than €1bn.

Entegro will be recruiting personnel with all levels of experience, including field technicians, as well as those with fibre splicing, testing and civil experience for roles that will be located at the company’s Baldonnell base in Dublin.

Not all of the roles will be in Dublin, however. Other positions involve work from Entegro’s Kilkenny headquarters. Jobs that can be done from either Kilkenny or Dublin include fibre design engineers and GIS personnel. Doyle said there are also “attractive, hybrid, field-based roles to fill”.

Entegro has a certified training centre located in Kilkenny, as well as a graduate programme for design engineers and a GIS apprenticeship programme.

The week-long national recruitment drive will start on Monday 24 October at the Maldron Hotel in Portlaoise, before moving on to other locations across the country. On Tuesday 25 October, it will be in The Dolmen Hotel in Carlow, then Maynooth’s Glenroyal Hotel, followed by Glenview in Wicklow on 27 October. It will finish up at the Maldron in Newlands Cross on Friday, 28 October.

The Entegro team has already grown over the past few years. It announced in 2020 that it was hiring 50 staff to help it fulfil its work on the National Broadband Plan. In 2019, it added 50 jobs at its Kilkenny operations to help with its international expansion plans.

More information about current and future careers at Entegro is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.