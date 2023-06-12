Envisage strikes new partnership with Sage, creating 12 jobs

Dublin-based Envisage hopes to double its revenue over the next three years as demand for its software services grows in Ireland.

Irish enterprise software company Envisage has announced an investment of €1m that will see the creation of 12 new jobs over the next three years as it continues to expand in Ireland.

Based in Dublin, Envisage was founded in 2014 as a Sage software business partner for its clients, providing accounting and payroll services to SMEs. The company currently employs 22 people in Ireland and generates an annual revenue of around €3m.

In three years, Envisage hopes it will have a headcount of 34 and generate €6m in annual revenue. The new jobs will include roles in sales, marketing, implementation and support.

The latest investment follows the appointment of Envisage as the first Irish partner of UK-based software firm Sage that will resell its accounting software Sage Intacct, which is expected to help Envisage customer benefit from automation, integration and real-time insights.

“We are delighted to make this significant investment in our expansion and grow our team in Ireland. By adding Sage Intacct to our product portfolio, we can bring additional value to our customers and open up new opportunities in the services sector,” said David Burke, technical director at Envisage.

In February 2021, Envisage became a member of The Noledge Group, uniting with dedicated NetSuite solution provider OSSM under one brand. The move resulted in a €120,000 investment into opening a new office in Belfast and as well the creation of 10 jobs across Dublin and Belfast.

“Envisage has a proven track record in delivering creative, flexible and long-lasting ERP solutions for some of Ireland’s leading companies,” said Paul O’Riordan, vice-president of partners and alliances at Sage UK and Ireland.

“With Sage Intacct, we’re confident that we can help our joint customers drive their businesses forward. We are pleased to partner with an ambitious company that has the resources and capabilities to design and integrate exceptional customer solutions.”

