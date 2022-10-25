UK energy company to create 39 jobs at new Northern Ireland tech hub

eSmart Networks is creating ‘high-quality engineering jobs’ along with opportunities for graduates and students.

UK-headquartered eSmart Networks is setting up a new technical hub in Northern Ireland, with plans to create 39 jobs in the region.

The company specialises in grid connections and renewable energy infrastructure. Its expansion in Northern Ireland is being supported by Invest NI.

Steve Harper, Invest NI’s executive director for international and skills, said the roles would include “new high-quality engineering jobs”.

The roles will be created over the next three years. As well as civil design and electrical engineering roles, there will be opportunities for grid connections managers and technical administrators.

eSmart Networks’ new hub in Northern Ireland will provide technical, design and compliance functions for the company.

“This is the company’s first investment here, and we are delighted to have helped secure this project for Northern Ireland,” said Harper. He added that the company also has plans in place for taking on graduate engineers and providing placements for students from local universities.

“The well-educated, young and diverse workforce here will provide us with the skills and expertise needed to increase the breadth and depth of our in-house technical expertise,” said Simon Gallagher, managing director of eSmart Networks.

“We are also excited to connect with the excellent local universities and colleges,” added Gallagher, who is a native of Northern Ireland.

“As a graduate of what is now Belfast Metropolitan College and Queen’s University myself, I know that the engineering education and heritage in Northern Ireland is truly world class – particularly in advanced electrical, mechanical and civil engineering.

“We are really looking forward to what the technical hub can do for our business, and to our future in Northern Ireland.”

More information on working at eSmart Networks is available on its website.

