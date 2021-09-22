Dublin engineering firm Ethos to hire 150 people in Ireland

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the jobs announcement was ‘great news’ for the Irish construction sector.

Dublin-based Ethos Engineering plans to create 150 new jobs in Ireland over the next four years as part of its European expansion.

The mechanical and electrical engineering consultancy has hired more than 40 new employees since the beginning of the pandemic and has already begun hiring for new engineering and administrative roles.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said that the Ethos jobs announcement is “great news” for the Irish construction sector, which is recovering from the pandemic.

Recognised as Engineering Firm of the Year at the Irish Construction Industry Awards in 2020, 2019 and 2018, the Dublin-headquartered company has a regional office in Galway and work sites spread across Europe. It has team of more than 110 engineers and technical staff.

With its expansion plan, Ethos intends to double its revenues to $30m by 2025. The company has revealed a new pipeline of work in Ireland, across Europe and in Kenya, and said it will focus on areas including data centre design and smart buildings.

Founder and CEO Greg Hayden said that demand for the firm’s services has never been higher. “With a focus on innovation, sustainability and digital transformation, we want to build on our reputation as one of EMEA’s leading suppliers of data centre mechanical and electrical design consultancy, sustainable commercial and smart fit-out buildings,” he said.

Hayden founded Ethos in 2005 along with executive directors John Coroner and Colm Devin, with Dublin’s Beacon Hospital being its first major project. The company said it has helped plan 45 data centres to date – more than half of which are in Ireland.

Enterprise Ireland’s CEO, Leo Clancy, described Ethos as an “ambitious and innovative” company that has made “significant contributions” to the digital transformation and sustainability of data centre construction. “We look forward to supporting the company as it continues to grow, expanding into new markets and creating jobs at home in Ireland,” he added.

