35 exciting companies hiring in 2025

If you are looking to start a new job, SiliconRepublic.com has you covered with opportunities at 35 leading companies.

If you have decided now is the time to begin a new professional adventure, but don’t quite know where to look, SiliconRepublic.com has compiled a list of some of the most interesting current job opportunities in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector for you to consider.

Abbott

Global medtech company Abbott recently opened a new manufacturing facility for diabetes care in Kilkenny and announced hundreds of jobs to be filled there and in Donegal, in areas such as operations, HR, business support and quality.

Its Galway-based team are currently recruiting for a regulatory affairs specialist, a senior quality engineer and a quality engineer, among other roles. There are also a range of positions open to professionals in the UK, wider Europe, the US and Asia, across a number of departments.

Accenture

Leading professional services company Accenture is looking to add a number of skilled professionals to its existing roster. The Ireland-based teams are in the process of recruiting a customer strategy and growth consultant, an associate product manager, a digital performance strategist and a management IP specialist, alongside other positions.

There are also a range of technical roles on offer in the US.

Aerogen

Aerogen, Ireland’s largest indigenous medtech company, recently announced the creation of more than 725 jobs to be filled over the next 10 years. The roles will be across research and development, manufacturing, science and engineering, with more than half based in Ireland.

In engineering and operations, there are a range of roles available including operational excellence senior engineer, sustainability ESG lead and programme director for a pharma device. In research and development, the Ireland-based teams are looking to recruit a senior embedded software engineer and a senior biocompatibility materials engineer.

The US divisions are looking to recruit pharma professionals including a clinical trial manager, chief medical officer, director of analytical development and senior director of clinical operations.

BearingPoint

Multinational business and tech consulting company BearingPoint has plenty of opportunities for professionals in a number of countries across Africa, the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia.

In Ireland, there are available positions at its Dublin location for a cloud solution architect, a senior solution architect and a Microsoft SQL database administrator, as well as several graduate programmes aimed at early-career starters. Austria and Germany, among others, also have a range of jobs available for professionals in IT and software engineering.

Beckman Coulter

Headquartered in Brea, California, Beckman Coulter is a global advanced diagnostics company. In mid-2024, the company announced it would be investing €10m and creating 30 jobs at its Irish site between 2025 and 2027. Currently on offer at the company for those situated in Ireland are roles in science, engineering, supply chain and logistics, quality and regulatory affairs, and manufacturing and operations.

There are also multiple options for people all over the globe, including in the US, most of Europe and parts of Asia and North Africa.

BMS

Pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has several open positions for professionals based around the Dublin, Cruiserath facility. Anyone interested can apply for jobs in senior specialist manufacturing support, sterile drug product reliability engineering and quality control for microbiology.

Amongst other roles, teams in the US are looking to recruit a technical director of logistics solutions architecture, an associate director for automation control systems, a director of regulatory affairs and a senior manager of biostatistics.

There are also multiple technical roles on offer in regions such as the UK, India and Japan, to name a few.

Boston Scientific

In 2023, US medical device giant Boston Scientific announced an €80m investment into its Clonmel, Tipperary site, which will generate 400 jobs by 2026. For professionals in Clonmel, there are opportunities for a senior project manager, a manufacturing engineer and a quality design engineer, among others. In Galway, roles include R&D engineering, documentation clerk, quality engineering, and environmental health and safety management positions.

In the US, teams are looking to recruit across a range of roles, in areas such as supply chain, IT, engineering and sales.

Dexcom

In 2023, US medtech Dexcom announced it would be investing €300m into an Athenry, Galway facility over the next 5 years, creating 1,000 jobs in the process. The premises will be Dexcom’s first manufacturing site in Europe. Currently, there are a number of office-based and remote open positions in legal, automation engineering, talent management and DEI, marketing, quality assurance and administrative support.

US-based open jobs include clinical data management, software development, process development and IT business systems.

Eli Lilly

In September 2024, multinational pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly revealed an investment of $1bn in the expansion of its manufacturing site in Limerick. Senior principal scientist, stability quality assurance, operations support and procurement lead are examples of some of the roles available in Limerick. Cork-based professionals can apply for jobs in manufacturing and quality, IT and research and development, among others.

There are a range of open positions throughout the US.

Expel

Virginia-based managed detection and response services provider Expel recently announced plans to establish a fully remote team of 50 in Ireland, as part of its EMEA expansion strategy. Over the next three years the company will expand its teams and current available roles in Ireland include a detection and response engineer and a senior software engineer for full-stack.

There are also several US-based jobs in sales, engineering and security engineering.

Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing partner to the medical device and biopharma industry, has multiple locations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. There are a number of open positions in areas such as IT, finance, HR and research and development.

In Leitrim, Ireland Freudenberg Medical is looking to recruit an NPI engineer 1, a research and development engineer and a continuous improvement engineer. In Spiddal, Galway, there is an additional NPI Engineer 1.

For professionals located in the US, the Minnesota team is looking to add a design assurance engineer 2 and a senior programme manager for the research and development department. There are also available positions for US-based experts in quality, HR and operations. The California, Washington and Colorado teams are also looking for a principal data scientist, among other technical roles.

GE Healthcare

Pharma multinational GE Healthcare has a number of digital technology and IT roles in India, the US, China and Japan. For professionals based in Cork, Ireland, there are openings for a lean leader, a site productivity leader, an operational site engineer, a QC graduate and a senior IT manager.

Grifols

Spanish pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer Grifols is looking to recruit a number of professionals to fill roles in Ireland. Available jobs include financial data analyst, an EQMS and QSAP supervisor, a process reliability engineer and an associate director of quality operations.

In the UK, professionals can avail of jobs in warehouse and logistics, biopharma product management and field service engineering.

IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) makes tech for media platforms, advertisers and publishers to help them track and optimise their data and is currently looking to recruit a senior director of data science to join the Dublin-based team.

There are also positions open to Ireland-based machine learning interns, senior software engineers, senior site reliability engineers and systems engineers, as well as a range of roles in the US, EMEA and APAC regions.

IBM

Multinational technology company IBM has multiple roles worldwide for STEM professionals. Available roles in the US include positions for software engineers, developers, support and interns. There are also infrastructure and IT openings for experts qualified in back-end development, hardware development, data, UX design and data engineering. Many of these roles are for interns and early career starters.

In Ireland, there are also a range of remote and in-person roles in areas such as software development performance engineering, back-end development, DevOps build engineering, full-stack development and cloud solution architecture, among others. Professionals across Europe and Asia should also have a look for the many opportunities available in their countries.

Infineon

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon announced more than 100 highly skilled engineering jobs to be filled over the next four years in Dublin and Cork, which will bring the company’s total workforce in Ireland to more than 300 people.

The Ireland-based teams are looking to recruit a lead principal engineer digital design architect, a principal digital design engineer, a senior verification engineer and a principal analog design engineer, alongside other roles.

Intel

US multinational Intel is aiming to recruit for a number of roles in its Leixlip, Kildare facility. Interested professionals can take advantage of postings for a software technical writer, a supplier service programme manager, a systems programmer, a deep learning verification engineer and a GPU AI compute architect.

Liberty IT

Liberty IT, the tech arm of the insurance firm Liberty Mutual Insurance, has offices in Belfast, Dublin and Galway, with a range of career opportunities open to professionals. Anyone interested can apply for such roles as principal data engineer, senior data engineer, apprentice software engineer, senior product designer and senior data scientist.

MeiraGTx

New York-headquartered biotech company MeiraGTx is looking to recruit in Ireland, the US and the UK. Available positions in the UK and Ireland include jobs in manufacturing and supply, manufacturing science and technology, quality assurance and quality control.

Microsoft

US multinational technology company Microsoft has a number of on-site jobs open to professionals based in Dublin, Ireland. Available positions include a role as an energy and environmental programme manager, a critical environment field service engineer and a senior finance manager.

There are also a number of roles open to people skilled in more than one language. For example, the Dublin and Barcelona teams are looking for a digital technology specialist skilled in Norwegian. There are also a range of technical positions on offer for people fluent in German.

In the US, the Washington-based team is looking to recruit an AI chief architect and senior software engineers.

Motorola Solutions

Illinois-headquartered technology and communications company Motorola Solutions recently announced that it would be opening a new R&D centre in Cork, Ireland and creating at least 200 jobs in the region. Currently the organisation is aiming to recruit an Ireland-based senior visual UI designer, a software quality engineer, a project/office manager, a devOps engineer and a network solutions architect, alongside other technical postings.

Noesis

Global IT services provider Noesis announced the creation of 30 jobs to be filled in the next three years at its office in Dundalk, Ireland. Current open positions include an OutSystems developer and an Appian developer.

In Lisbon, Portugal, experts can apply for jobs in front-end engineering, ELK engineering, strategic architecture and quality testing.

Nostra

Dublin-based IT company Nostra has three locations in Ireland, in Dublin, Cork and Galway, and in late 2024, it announced the creation of 70 new jobs to be filled over the next 12 months. By 2028, the company plans to have 1,000 employees. There are a number of available roles across its premises, such as desktop support engineer, field service engineer, system administrator and learning/development specialist.

Proofpoint

Cybersecurity giant Proofpoint has positions open in its Ireland-based teams for network engineers, senior AI engineers, a programme strategy manager and a programme manager of engineering, among others. Over the next two years the company plans to employ 250 people for engineering, research and development, customer support, finance and marketing positions.

There are also available jobs in Northern Ireland in software engineering, accounts, programme strategy, threat research and talent acquisition.

Qualcom

Irish ICT and managed services provider Qualcom announced plans to grow its revenue from €13.5m to €18m by the end of 2027, resulting in an expansion of its workforce. With offices in Dublin and Belfast, the company has a range of roles open to professionals.

The new roles will be focused across information security, professional services and support desk teams, with the largest growth in cybersecurity services, managed IT services, compliance and 24/7 IT support.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of wireless tech company Qualcomm, is looking to recruit a number of professionals to expand its Ireland-based teams. There are open positions for an environment health and safety manager, a GPU modelling engineer, an IT commercial solutions developer, a mixed-signal digital design engineer and an embedded security software engineer.

Salesforce

In December 2024, US-based cloud software company Salesforce announced plans to hire 2,000 new salespeople in order to meet AI demands ahead of the February 2025 launch of the second generation of its Agentforce technology.

For professionals in Ireland, there are plenty of roles to choose from, for example, a senior renewals manager, an account solution engineer, technical support engineer, a principal strategic solution engineer and a manager for business development, among others. For those who speak multiple languages, many of these jobs prefer or require additional language skills.

The company is also looking to recruit in the US and across Europe.

Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers, the healthcare division of German conglomerate Siemens, is looking to add software experts to a number of its globally placed teams, in countries such as Slovakia, India, Germany, Korea and Portugal. There are also exciting opportunities in automation and IT.

In Dublin, Ireland, open positions include an automated test equipment development engineer, a manufacturing technician, a quality administrator, a product engineer and a senior mechanical engineer.

SiriusXM

In late 2024 with support from IDA Ireland, US audio entertainment company SiriusXM announced plans to hire roughly 200 professionals in the areas of software development, automotive technology, engineering, adtech and data science analytics.

Currently available roles include senior analyst, software engineer, senior cloud engineer, lead technician, software development engineer in test, test QA engineer and principal software engineer.

US-based roles include positions in sales, engineering, business development and strategy and programme management.

Slalom

US-headquartered tech consulting company Slalom announced in mid-2024 that over the course of the next three to five years it intends to hire 300 professionals to fill roles in the areas of AI, Salesforce, data analytics and business advisory services.

The Dublin-based team is looking to recruit a salesforce technical architect, a salesforce solution architect and a senior principal cloud technology consultant AWS. The London, England team is also recruiting and intends to hire a salesforce alliance manager and snowflake data architect.

Smarttech247

In late 2024, Irish cybersecurity company Smarttech247 announced plans to hire 50 additional people amid plans to grow significantly in key international markets. Open positions include director of finance, business development manager, sales manager, information security risk specialist, security solutions analyst and a splunk security engineer.

There are also positions open to people based in the US, the UK and Switzerland.

Spectrum.Life

In late 2024, digital health company Spectrum.Life announced it would be recruiting 200 new employees in Ireland and the UK by the end of 2025. In Ireland, there are openings for professionals looking to become a head of product or a HR business partner.

There is also a UK-based role for a project management professional and a head of international business development position in the UAE.

UKG

Ultimate Kronos Group, a US multinational technology company, with headquarters in Massachusetts and Florida, recently announced plans to hire roughly 200 workers for its new global operations hub in Kilkenny, Ireland. Currently, there are several hybrid positions open in fields such as security, privacy and risk, customer success, software and product development and services.

For professionals living state-side there are numerous opportunities in software and product development, technical support, finance, IT, HR, marketing and sales. Other countries including Canada, India and Australia are also recruiting.

Vitalograph

Medical device company Vitalograph is looking to recruit a software QA engineer, an IT service desk supervisor, a cough data analyst supervisor, a QA manager of clinical trials, a clinical data scientist and an L&D business partner for its teams based in Ennis, Ireland.

For professionals living in the UK or the US, there are also a range of technical roles open.

West Pharmaceuticals

US-headquartered medical company West Pharmaceuticals has a number of opportunities available to professionals based in the Dublin, Ireland facility. Open positions include roles in operations, engineering, regulatory affairs, supply chain and finance. Based in Waterford, there is an open sustainability engineering role.

Additionally, there are a range of available US positions in various states and the company is looking to fill roles in operations, laboratory, marketing, digital transformation, engineering and supply chain, among others.

