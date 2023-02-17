A woman and a man stand side by side smiling at the camera.
From left: Alison Joyce and Phil Codd, Expleo. Image: Michael Dillon

Expleo to create 70 jobs as it opens new Galway office

45 minutes ago

The company plans to invest €5m to expand its life sciences and engineering R&D teams, growing its Irish workforce to more than 1,000 by the end of 2024.

Global technology, engineering and consulting provider Expleo is planning to further expand its operations in Ireland through a new regional hub in Galway.

This expansion includes a €5m investment into the growth of its life sciences and engineering research and development teams, which is expected to create 70 new jobs by the end of 2024.

The new jobs will be in the areas of mechanical, electrical and digital engineering, along with business consulting, software development and testing.

Expleo said the new Galway hub will provide flexible working arrangements for its staff in the west of Ireland. The company said this office will give it access to a larger talent pool, while supporting current and future international customers located around Galway.

This new facility follows Expleo’s announcement last year that it was establishing a network of regional office hubs for staff in several counties. The company also said it would invest €10m to support the creation of 200 jobs.

Expleo Ireland MD, Phil Codd, said these regional hubs will provide the company with the “talent and momentum” needed to hit its “ambitious growth plans”.

Hiring Now

“Our new hub in Galway will provide cutting-edge services to businesses operating in the life sciences, software and automotive industries, helping them to innovate at speed and scale,” Codd said. “Galway’s economy is thriving and we are excited to be a part of it while also contributing to its growth.”

Expleo has been operating in Ireland for nearly 20 years and already has offices in Dublin and Belfast, along with a regional hub in Cork. The company also plans to create a new regional hub in Limerick. In 2021, it announced the creation of 100 new jobs in Belfast.

The company said its Galway staff will be offered the same flexible working conditions as those offered in these other Irish offices. Staff who work in the regional hub will be able to split their time between working from home, from the hub or client sites.

The 70 new positions mean the company is expected to have more than 1,000 staff across Ireland by the end of 2024.

To see more about the current vacancies Expleo Ireland has across its offices, check out the company’s careers page.

