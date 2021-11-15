FD Technologies plans to hire 500 with new tech hub in Ireland

The Northern Ireland group employs around 3,000 people worldwide.

Newry-headquartered FD Technologies has its eyes on the Republic of Ireland for expansion.

According to The Irish Times, the enterprise tech and services business plans to create 500 jobs with the establishment of a new technology hub.

FD Technologies is a group of data-focused businesses, including KX, which provides tech for real-time intelligence; First Derivative, which provides tech services for capital markets; and MRP, an accounts-based marketing tool for businesses.

The group, which was called First Derivatives until earlier this year, was founded by Brian Conlon in 1996. Conlon died in 2019 and was succeeded as CEO of the business last year by Seamus Keating.

The company now operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, and employs more than 3,000 people worldwide. It has clients including Merrill Lynch, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Dell.

David Collins, who heads up the First Derivative business, told The Irish Times that the company is establishing a new tech hub in Ireland in response to increased demand from Irish banks and global organisations that have operations in the country.

He said the company expects to create about 500 jobs, some of which will be in Dublin, and is looking to establish a base in the south-east or south-west of the country. It will be hiring for graduates and experienced professionals.

This would mark a significant expansion for FD Technologies, which currently employs around 300 people in the Republic of Ireland. It opened a new flagship office at George’s Quay in Dublin in 2019.

The Northern Irish group is a big graduate employer, with early-career programmes covering data engineering, financial engineering, software engineering, trading technology and more.

It is currently hiring for experienced tech roles across Ireland and the UK, including positions in Dublin such as an information security technology consultant and an Oracle technical support consultant. It is also hiring for remote roles.

Siliconrepublic.com has reached out to the company for further information about its hiring plans in Ireland.

London-listed FD Technologies posted £128m in revenue in the six months ending 31 August 2021, up 7pc from the same period last year.

“The outlook across our businesses is positive, with each business unit expected to meet or exceed its full-year growth target,” CEO Keating said in a trading update earlier this month.

