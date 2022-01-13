Dublin fintech Fenergo hiring 61 people in Ireland following financial growth

Fenergo’s CEO said the fintech unicorn is able to ‘scale faster’ and tap into tech talent after being acquired last year.

Irish fintech Fenergo is hiring for 100 positions globally – 61 of which will be based in Ireland – including SaaS engineers, product consultants and solution architects.

While most of the jobs will be technical, there will also be a range of non-technical and graduate roles. The hiring announcement comes as the company revealed that its annual revenue has edged closer to €100m mark.

Fenergo has more than 700 employees and 11 global offices. The Dublin-headquartered company has a ‘borderless’ working culture, which means its staff can work from anywhere in Ireland. They can also relocate to any of Fenergo’s offices around the world, such as Madrid, Sydney, Melbourne, New York and Toronto.

“We recognise that to tap into the rich pool of technology talent Ireland has to offer, we have to make opportunities accessible beyond the capital and into the regions,” Fenergo CEO Marc Murphy said.

“With that, we have launched a hybrid working model, which sets employees up to work from anywhere. Fenergo’s advantage is that it is a highly successful, home-grown technology firm blazing a trail by delivering cutting-edge technology to the world’s largest financial institutions.”

Fenergo provides digital tools for client life cycle management. Murphy attributed the company’s growth to digital transformation and evolving regulations in the financial sector, and it has recently experienced an increase in demand for the SaaS edition of its tools.

Last April, Fenergo announced it would hire 100 new staff by the end of 2021 to help with the surge in demand, with roles across professional services, engineering, finance, regulation, customer success, HR and sales.

Fenergo has enjoyed a period of financial growth following its acquisition last year by private equity and investment management firms Astorg and Bridgepoint. The deal gave the company unicorn status with a fresh valuation.

“With the backing of our new investors, we are able to scale faster through the innovation of our platform and by tapping into best-of-breed technology talent. This ultimately allows us to continue to deliver more value and efficiency to the world’s largest financial services firms,” Murphy commented.

In its most recent financial year, ending March 2021, Fenergo achieved a breakeven operating result. It reported a 17pc increase in revenue to €91.3m.

