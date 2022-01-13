Two men in the Flipdish headquarters in Dublin. One man in a dark shirt and jeans is perched on the arm of a black leather sofa. The other, in a light shirt and dark suit, is seated on the other end.
Jobs News
James McCarthy, CCO, and Conor McCarthy, CEO, Flipdish. Image: Conor McCabe Photography

Ireland’s newest unicorn Flipdish to hire 700 people this year

19 minutes ago

The online ordering platform plans to reach new clients in hospitality with investment in R&D.

Flipdish is Ireland’s newest unicorn, reaching a $1.25bn valuation following about $100m in investment led by Tencent.

As a result of this investment, Flipdish intends to hire 700 people this year. Around a third of these jobs will be in Ireland, the company told SiliconRepublic.com, with the rest being based abroad.

The majority of the jobs will be in technology as the company seeks software architects, data scientists, engineers and product designers to join the team. There will also be a number of commercial roles available.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

Headquartered in Dublin, Flipdish has offices across Europe and North America. It currently has a variety of roles across a number of locations advertised on its website, in addition to remote roles.

As well as driving international expansion, the latest investment will be used to fund R&D at Flipdish.

The company, which provides restaurants and takeaways with online ordering systems, is interested in finding new clients among cinemas, stadiums and airports.

Hiring Now

Co-founder and CEO Conor McCarthy attributed the company’s most recent success to the digital adoption driven by Covid-19 public health restrictions.

“The ongoing pandemic has further accelerated the trend with hospitality businesses becoming increasingly dependent on digital experiences to attract and retain customers,” he said. “Our investment will help us to empower more hospitality businesses around the world to grow with the best-in-class technology.”

McCarthy founded Flipdish with his brother James in 2015. The platform provides digital technologies for hospitality services including online ordering for collection and delivery, on-premise QR code ordering, self-service kiosks, customer loyalty schemes and digital marketing.

The company’s unicorn status comes a year after it secured a $48.5m investment from Tiger Global Management. Other existing investors include Global Founders Capital, Elkstone, Enterprise Ireland and Growing Capital.

Flipdish’s newest investor, Tencent, is headquartered in China. Best known as a multinational entertainment conglomerate and one of the largest gaming companies in the world, Tencent owns WeChat and Riot Games and has made more than 600 investments in companies including Epic Games and Tesla.

“If you want to see the future of digital customer experience and food delivery, look to China,” said McCarthy. “Tencent is our ideal partner with its track record of supporting food delivery companies. Armed with Tencent’s insight and experience, Flipdish will be supercharged in 2022.”

Flipdish currently operates in 25 countries. It was recently recognised as one of Europe’s hottest scale-ups.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.

Elaine Burke
By Elaine Burke

Elaine Burke is editor of Silicon Republic, having served a few years as managing editor up to 2019. She joined in 2011 as a journalist covering gadgets, new media and tech jobs. She comes from a background in publishing and is known for being particularly pernickety when it comes to spelling and grammar – earning her the nickname, Critical Red Pen.

More from careers

Two men in the Flipdish headquarters in Dublin. One man in a dark shirt and jeans is perched on the arm of a black leather sofa. The other, in a light shirt and dark suit, is seated on the other end.
Dublin company Gamma will add new hires to aid Irish growth
Two men in the Flipdish headquarters in Dublin. One man in a dark shirt and jeans is perched on the arm of a black leather sofa. The other, in a light shirt and dark suit, is seated on the other end.
Early-stage investment for Klearcom creates 30 jobs at Waterford start-up
Two men in the Flipdish headquarters in Dublin. One man in a dark shirt and jeans is perched on the arm of a black leather sofa. The other, in a light shirt and dark suit, is seated on the other end.
PFH acquires Dublin cloud company TerraAlto, creates 100 jobs
Two men in the Flipdish headquarters in Dublin. One man in a dark shirt and jeans is perched on the arm of a black leather sofa. The other, in a light shirt and dark suit, is seated on the other end.
Intercom to hire 150 people in Ireland next year, open new office in 2023

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading