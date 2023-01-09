Derry SaaS company Foods Connected to create 45 new jobs

There will be roles in software development and in other technical areas. Foods Connected said all the new roles will be based around Derry.

Foods Connected, a Derry-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, is planning to hire 45 people across several departments to facilitate its expansion.

The business provides software services to food companies of all sizes around the world. It helps clients simplify processes across supply chains, as well as offering tools for clients to monitor food safety and quality, traceability and CSR.

Foods Connected is hiring for new team members in order to build capacity to target new export markets.

It is investing heavily in its business to achieve this, supported by Invest NI. The company is targeting new markets in South Africa, the Middle East and the US.

It already operates in the Irish, UK, European and New Zealand markets.

The new roles will be in software development and technical, as well as sales and marketing. Foods Connected plans to increase its headcount in the north west from 62 to 107 by the end of 2023.

According to the company’s managing director Roger McCracken, the business was set up 10 years ago with just three employees.

“We now employ 71, including nine in Australia, and with this latest investment [we] plan to grow to a total of 116 employees by the end of 2023.”

McCracken added that in 2020 the senior management team at Foods Connected took part in Invest NI’s Ambition to Scale programme. He said the programme “really helped us clarify our future direction for the business and set in place clear strategic targets”.

“These include developing our software solutions, growing our export markets and developing our business as a great place to work. These 45 new roles, which will all be based in Derry, will help us realise these targets.”

More information on working at Foods Connected is available on its website.

