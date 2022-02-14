Gaeltec plans 150 new jobs in Ireland for utilities projects

Nearly half of the new jobs will support Siro’s project to provide fibre broadband to 770,000 premises in the next four years.

Kilkenny-based contracting company Gaeltec Utilities plans to create 150 new jobs after securing “significant contracts”.

Gaeltec provides contracting support to public and private companies involved in upgrading telecoms networks and energy infrastructure across Ireland. The company’s clients include the Defence Forces, Bord Gáis Energy, Bord Na Mona and Siemens.

The company said it is currently working on several strategic electricity transmission, distribution and fibre broadband projects. This includes its work with Siro – the joint venture between ESB and Vodafone – on the roll-out of its fibre broadband network across Ireland.

Roles that will be on offer at Gaeltec will include junior and senior engineering positions, field surveyors, fibre technicians, GIS technicians, supervisors, designers, electricians and plant operators. Most of the roles will be based in Gaeltec’s Kilkenny and Dublin offices, but some roles such as site staff will be based at operations nationwide.

Gaeltec said 60 of the 150 new roles will support the Siro project, which aims to provide gigabit broadband connectivity to 770,000 premises within the next four years.

“Our partnership with Gaeltec is a key part of our network build programme and the 60 new jobs at Gaeltec are a direct result of the massive shift in scale in our roll-out,” Siro CEO John Keaney said. “Gaeltec has a proven track record for delivering complex fast-track projects successfully to exceptionally high standards, so they were a natural choice for us to bring on board.”

As part of its expansion, Gaeltec also plans to invest €750,000 in developing its headquarters in Kilkenny. The company’s managing director, Joao Felizardo, said the planned expansion is a “significant milestone” for Gaeltec.

“Our expansion is a mark of the reputation we have built in the Irish utilities market, and the confidence our customers place in our high standard of work and consistent track record of delivery,” he said. “We are really excited about having 150 more people, who share our values and ambition, join us during the next exciting stage of Gaeltec’s development.”

The announcement was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, who said it would help provide a “real boost in our capacity to build important infrastructure, such as broadband”.

“Congratulations to the entire team and the very best of luck with this really significant expansion,” Varadkar added.

