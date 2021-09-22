Texas medtech to create hundreds of jobs at new Galway facility

Construction begins on Integer’s new medical device manufacturing site next year.

Medical device outsource manufacturer Integer is set to invest $30m in a new manufacturing facility in Galway Technology Park.

Upon construction, the new medical device innovation and manufacturing facility will create up to 200 jobs in engineering, administration and manufacturing over several years.

The design and construction phase will also create jobs, employing several hundred third-party contractors in the Galway region.

The initial build will involve construction of a 60,000 sq ft facility on land purchased from IDA Ireland. This is expected to kick off next year with completion planned for late 2023.

Integer has secured planning permission for a total of 147,0000 sq ft, making further expansion a possibility.

The new build will be located in Parkmore East, while Integer currently operates an R&D centre on the west side of the Galway Technology Park. Once complete, all new regional R&D and manufacturing will be located at the new site.

“We are excited about our continued growth in Ireland and look forward to meeting our customers’ expanded needs well into the future,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s cardio and vascular business.

“The new Galway facility will allow us to continue our investments in research and development in this important medical device hub. The significant manufacturing space in the same facility will allow a seamless transition of new products from development to manufacturing, which will further enable us to help our customers bring products to market faster – a strategic priority as we advance our vision to enhance the lives of patients around the world.”

Texas-headquartered Integer has 15 manufacturing sites globally. As well as its current R&D presence in Galway, it operates manufacturing facilities in New Ross, Co Wexford. The company has had a presence in Ireland for more than 25 years, during which it has continually invested in infrastructure, technology and jobs.

Integer currently employs about 1,300 people in Ireland, 350 of whom are in Galway. Its main business is manufacturing medtech for the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopaedics markets. It also develops batteries for high-end niche applications across energy, military and environmental markets.

The new medical device innovation and manufacturing facility in Galway will specifically support capacity for catheters and delivery systems.

According to Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, this latest investment will create “excellent” employment opportunities in the area. “This collaboration between IDA Ireland and Integer is another example of the valuable work that IDA Ireland do to bring investment into the country,” he said.

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan also welcomed the news. “This is an important strategic move for the company, positioning it to meet growing demand globally for its products,” he said.

“This is a significant investment by a leading medical devices company and demonstrates Integer’s continued commitment to Galway and the west region. Integer is a valued employer in Ireland where it has access to a highly skilled and talented workforce. I’d like to wish the company continued success.”

