Fintech firm Genesis to grow its Dublin team by 40 people

Genesis is opening a new office in Dublin city to accommodate its rapid growth. The company already has a base in Dún Laoghaire.

New York-headquartered fintech Genesis has said it will create 40 new jobs in Dublin within the next two years.

The company will use its new Dublin office as its European hub, with sales, accounting, finance and data analytics teams.

It has already hired 12 people in Dublin since it set up a base in Ireland last October. The company will open a new office in the Academy building on Pearse Street on 1 May.

Genesis chief financial officer Billy Morris told the Irish Times that he is also keen to build out the company’s engineering team in Ireland. The Dublin native was appointed to the role of CFO last year and is in charge of the company’s continued expansion here.

Morris also said that the fast-growing company would have space for lots more jobs to come on stream over the next few years.

“We’re seeing strong traction and are impressed with the top-tier talent here. I expect that as we continue to grow our business, that headcount will also continue to rise,” he said.

The company’s hiring news comes after it closed a $200m Series C funding round last month led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Accel, GV, Illuminate Financial, Insight Partners, Salesforce Ventures and Tribeca Early Stage Partners.

Genesis provides clients in financial markets organisations with low-code application development tools, offering a single point of access for digital asset trading, derivatives, borrowing, lending, custody and prime brokerage services. Its clients include major banks and other capital markets companies such as Citi, ING and LCH.

The company has grown steadily since its founding in 2015. It said its fresh funding would be used to expand the Genesis platform, developer community and the company’s ‘buy-to-build’ model.

Genesis employs around 200 people globally. It currently has a base in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, as well as offices in Sao Paulo, Miami, New York and London.

More details on the company’s Dublin hiring plans can be found on its website. It is currently looking for a deal desk manager, finance analyst and senior data analyst in Dublin.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.